The Hollywood stars who still make us swoon

From Brad Pitt to Margot Robbie, we celebrate the stars who continue to make us swoon. Here are our favourite heart-throbs to binge on.

Hugh Jackman and Allison Janey in Bad Education.

Hugh Jackman

Everyone's favourite Australian actor (with apologies to Chris Hemsworth), Jackman combines a ripped physique - best illustrated in Wolverine - with incredible all-round talent and a nice guy persona. The 51-year old's performance in new dark comedy Bad Education has been described as the "best of his career". Jackman plays Frank Tassone, the superintendent of a US high school district whose life collapsed after he was caught in a fraud scandal, which was the biggest school embezzlement case in US history.

George Clooney is still drop dead gorgeous.

George Clooney

He rose to prominence on acclaimed TV hospital drama ER and almost 30 years later, Clooney is still the epitome of Hollywood style and class. Cementing his position as one of the industry's biggest names in the popular Ocean's Eleven film series, Clooney has more going for him than suave good looks. He and wife Amal - a human rights lawyer, no less - are known worldwide for their humanitarian work and are also parents to gorgeous twins boys.

Margot Robbie has brought old-school Hollywood glamour back to the big screen. Picture: Getty Images

Margot Robbie

Originally from Queensland, Robbie's the sultry blonde bombshell who, over the last decade, has brought a touch of old-school Hollywood glamour back to the big screen. But she's more than just a movie sex symbol. Robbie's proved her acting chops in diverse roles such I, Tonya, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, The Wolf of Wall Street, Focus and Suicide Squad, earning two Academy Award nominations, while in 2017, Time magazine named her one of the 100 most influential people in the world. Not yet aged 30, the world is her oyster.

Brad Pitt continues to make our hearts flutter.

Brad Pitt

The ultimate Hollywood hunk, Pitt's been causing hearts to flutter since his head-turning role in 1991's Thelma & Louise. While he's the classic, charismatic leading man, his performances over the years have been as varied as his hairstyle. Think detective in Se7en, sophisticated casino robber in Ocean's Eleven, Irish boxing champ in Snatch or Greek God in Troy, just to name a few. But whatever character he plays, Pitt's effortless style and striking screen persona always shines through.

Like a fine wine, Keanu Reeves just gets better with age. Picture: Getty Images

Keanu Reeves

Last year the world fell in love with Reeves all over again, after a New Yorker profile, titled "Keanu Reeves is too good for this world" went viral. Anecdotes quickly flooded the internet recounting the actor's incredibly kind nature and humble generosity, and he was dubbed "the world's crush" on social media. It's easy to see why. From his comedic breakthrough in Bill and Ted's Excellent Adventure, to his star turn in US sports comedy The Replacements and his action roles in the John Wick series, Reeves' brooding good looks and engaging smile continue to win him fans all over the world.

