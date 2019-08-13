Hollywood star accused of sex act with Epstein’s ex-lover

AN EX-LOVER of disgraced billionaire Jeffrey Epstein has allegedly claimed to have engaged in a sex act with Hollywood star George Clooney.

Clooney, 58, was named by ex-Epstein "sex slave" Virginia Giuffre in a manuscript of her memoirs released by a New York court, The Sun reports.

Giuffre says socialite Ghislaine Maxwell boasted during a globetrotting trip in 2001 of her claim to have performed a sex act on Clooney in a toilet.

George Clooney has been named in a manuscript written by Virginia Giuffre. Picture: Getty

There is no suggestion that Clooney was involved in under-age sex or sex parties held by billionaire Epstein or involved in any wrongdoing.

Giuffre's manuscript, which she drafted in 2011, featured in a defamation court case she fought against Maxwell.

Lawyers for both sides had said it was "fictionalised".

Virginia Giuffre’s manuscript has been released by a New York court. Picture: Supplied

But it was released last week along with documents implicating Prince Andrew, who has vehemently denied any wrongdoing.

Representatives for Clooney, now married to British barrister Amal Clooney, 41, and lawyers for Maxwell have so far failed to comment.

George Clooney and wife Amal. Picture: Getty

Giuffre wrote: "Always the instigator of a good joke but unable to take one herself she didn't like when poked back that it was more in her recent taste of men, since she loved to brag about her rendezvous with her various lovers.

Ghislaine Maxwell attends the 2014 ETM (EDUCATION THROUGH MUSIC) Children's Benefit Gala at Capitale on May 6, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Rob Kim/Getty Images)



"Once she came back giddy as a schoolgirl with an explosion of news, with all the build up and excitement in her voice you'd think she was the next crown princess, but she had given George Clooney a b*** job in the bathroom at some random event, she never let that one down."

The Sun said it is not known when the alleged incident between Maxwell and Clooney may have taken place.

EPSTEIN'S ISLAND RAIDED BY FBI AGENTS

FBI agents have been raiding Jeffrey Epstein's Little St James Island in the US Virgin Islands overnight, the Daily Mail reports.

At least twelve agents arrived at the pier in speedboats and were seen driving around the 72-acre grounds on golf carts.

"We were enjoying lunch when we saw over a dozen people getting off their speedboats and landing on the island," onlookers told the Daily Mail.

This Tuesday, July 9, 2019 photo shows a view of Little St. James Island, in the U. S. Virgin Islands, a property owned by Jeffrey Epstein. Picture: AP

'When we looked harder, we could see the FBI logo on the backs of their shirts.

'It didn't take long for us to realise they must be conducting a raid on Epstein's house.'

According to sources, Epstein used to fly girls into St Thomas and then have them transported to his island by boat, which he named after Maxwell: Lady Ghislaine.

SERIOUS IRREGULARITIES' AT JAIL WHERE EPSTEIN DIED: BARR

Attorney-General William Barr said Monday that there were "serious irregularities" at the federal penitentiary in Manhattan where accused perv Jeffrey Epstein allegedly committed suicide, according to the New York Post.

"We will get to the bottom of what happened and there will be accountability," Barr said at a law enforcement gathering in New Orleans.

Barr also had a warning for anyone involved in the supposedly wealthy financier's alleged crimes.

"Any co-conspirators should not rest easy. The victims deserve justice and they will get it," the top US law enforcement official vowed.

United States Attorney-General William Barr said on Monday that there were “serious irregularities” at the federal jail where Jeffrey Epstein took his own life. Picture: AP

Barr, delivering the keynote address at the National Fraternal Order of Police's conference, said Epstein's case "was very important to the Department of Justice and to me personally."

"Most importantly, this case was important to the victims who had the courage to come forward and deserved the opportunity to confront the accused in the courtroom," Barr said.

"I was appalled, and indeed the whole department was, and frankly angry, to learn of the MCC's failure to adequately secure this prisoner," the AG continued.

"We are now learning of serious irregularities at this facility that are deeply concerning and demand a thorough investigation. The FBI and the Office of Inspector General are doing just that."

FORMER CELLMATE A POTENTIAL SUSPECT?

A hulking ex-cop facing the death penalty on federal murder and drug charges was reportedly Jeffrey Epstein's cellmate at Manhattan's Metropolitan Correctional Center - and an official says Epstein might have feared the former police officer, who was questioned after the disgraced financier's apparent suicide attempt last month and who was transferred out of Epstein's cell shortly before the 66-year-old died early on Saturday.

Nicholas Tartaglione, who had been a Briarcliffe Manor cop in Westchester County, N.Y., was charged in 2016 with the deaths of four men stemming from an alleged cocaine drug conspiracy. Epstein was housed at the MCC federal lockup with the 51-year-old former cop after his July arrest for sex trafficking, Tartaglione's lawyer told Fox News on Monday.

Tartaglione was transferred out of Epstein's cell in the facility's Special Housing Unit - a heavily secured part of the MCC that separates high-profile inmates from the general population - after Epstein was placed on suicide watch, Tartaglione's lawyer, Bruce Barket, said. It was not clear why he was transferred.

The most recent inmate assigned to Epstein's cell was transferred on Friday, just hours before his death, a source said.

A little more than two weeks before his death, Epstein was placed on suicide watch and required to have daily psychiatric evaluations after being discovered in his cell semiconscious with bruising on his neck. Epstein was recently taken off suicide watch but it was not clear when, a source familiar with the matter told Fox News.

Though a suicide attempt was suspected of causing the injuries, sources at the time told WNBC that authorities hadn't ruled out an assault on Epstein, and an inmate, identified as Tartaglione, was questioned about the incident.

Tartaglione reportedly told officials he didn't see anything related to the apparent suicide attempt and maintained he didn't touch Epstein. Barket said the two men were "in the same unit and doing well," adding rumours Tartaglione may have attacked Epstein are "absolutely not true."

Nicholas Tartaglione, former cellmate of Jeffrey Epstein.

"Any suggestion that Mr. Tartaglione assaulted anyone is a complete fabrication," Barket said in a statement, according to the Journal News. "This story is being leaked to retaliate against Mr. Tartaglione for complaining to the court about the deplorable conditions at the MCC."

Barket suggested the allegations about his client may have been leaked by someone "trying to embarrass Epstein and cast some shade on Nick."

In fact, a law enforcement source told the New York Daily News last month that Tartaglione claimed he helped Epstein after he found him unconscious in his cell during his reported suicide attempt.

The source seemingly confirmed Barket's assertions about the "deplorable conditions" at the facility, which "border on inhumane," the lawyer described to Fox News on Monday.

"At the end of the day, the facility is run with a bad combination of laziness and cruelty and this is one of the results," Barket said, noting he hopes the investigation into Epstein's apparent suicide includes "the manner in which the facility is run and the conditions under which inmates are forced to live."

"You've got a guy who is a millionaire who is now living among rats and mould and wants to go home," the source said. "This is a disgusting place and the people there, they treat you disgusting. Who wouldn't be suicidal in that kind of place? You have a silver spoon in your mouth and then you're put in a cesspool."

Barket didn't dispute what Tartaglione allegedly claimed. He did tell the Daily News his client and Epstein "became more than cordial," and even went so far as to say the two "became friends."

The lawyer told Fox News on Monday there was no reason for Epstein to fear Tartaglione, and his "sense is he did not fear Nick."

But regardless, Epstein indeed might have been trying to get away from Tartaglione, E.O. Young, the national president of the Council of Prison Locals C-33, told The Washington Post.

Tartaglione is awaiting trial after investigators said he was involved in the kidnapping and killing of four men in 2016. In February 2018, while being held at MCC, Tartaglione himself was assaulted, the Journal News reported.

In the 2018 attack, Barket said Tartaglione required reconstructive surgery after an eye socket bone was fractured. The lawyer said at the time that, in the Special Housing Unit at MCC, where Epstein later was also housed, Tartaglione was "quite literally in a box staring at walls … Not surprisingly his mental health has declined."

Federal prosecutors reportedly plan to seek the death penalty against Tartaglione.

Epstein was being held on child sex trafficking and conspiracy charges after his July arrest. Prosecutors said he sexually abused dozens of young girls in his New York and Florida residences between 2002 and 2005. Epstein pleaded not guilty and faced up to 45 years in prison if convicted.

Famous, high-profile and notorious prisoners - as well as those accused of sex crimes against children - are often given extra protection against attacks from other prisoners. But it was not immediately clear what specific precautions, if any, were taken in Epstein's case.

THE END OF EPSTEIN

Billionaire Epstein, 66, died from an apparent suicide in a Manhattan jail, days after being taken off suicide watch.

It was claimed he had told prison guards and fellow inmates that someone had tried to kill him weeks before his death.

Department of Justice spokesman Lee Plourde told the New York Post Epstein was not "currently" on suicide watch in his cell while he awaited trial on child sex trafficking charges.

Epstein's victims previously slammed the billionaire for dodging justice.

Accuser Jennifer Araoz said: "I am angry Jeffrey Epstein won't have to face his survivors of his abuse in court.

Jeffrey Epstein’s accusers are angry he will never have to answer their allegations. Picture: AP

"We have to live with the scars of his actions for the rest of our lives, while he will never face the consequences of the crimes he committed.

"The pain and trauma he caused so many people. Epstein is gone, but justice must still be served.

"I hope the authorities will pursue and prosecute his accomplices and enablers, and ensure redress for his victims."

Brad Edwards, a lawyer who represents nearly two dozen other accusers, called Epstein's suicide a "selfish act" that was "not the ending anyone was looking for."

This story originally appeared in The Sunand is reprinted here with permission.