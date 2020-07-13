Hollywood God spotted at Cooloola Coast

New Marvel movie "Thor v The Ice Man"? Hollywood heart-throb Chris Hemsworth gets to meet our famous "Ice Man" at the Cooloola Coast. Credit: The Ice Man

IT’S not the first time, or even the second or third time, that Thor megastar and homegrown Hollywood hero Chris Hemsworth has flashed his friendly face in our neck of the woods.

But being spotted on the Cooloola Coast does not get old and definitely does not disappoint.

Hollywood celebrities Chris Hemsworth and Matt Damon with two young and very chuffed diners at Coffee Rocks at Rainbow on a previous visit.

“The Ice Man”; well-known delivery driver who supplies campers and day-trippers with essentials on the Cooloola Coast managed to catch a moment with the “legend” recently near Double Island Point.

Posting to social media today he offered to star as Thor’s next Hollywood rival: “Thor v Iceman”, he quipped.

Chris Hemsworth loves testing different surfing spots. Pictured here with Kelly Slater and at a Californian surf ranch.

The Cooloola Coast has been a “not-so-secret” holiday spot for Hemsworth and his young family – who have been spotted grabbing coffee at Rainbow Beach and surfing and sunbaking at Double Island Point on several occasions in the past few years.

Celebrity actors Matt Damon and Chris Hemsworth caused quite a stir when they were sighted holidaying at Double Island Point two years ago.

Two years ago he brought Hollywood pal of Bourne films fame Matt Damon to the region twice to soak up the sunshine.

Former Coffee Rocks Rainbow Beach cafe owner Michael Read said Hemsworth and his family had always enjoyed the freedom of flying under the radar in the region.

But according for those looking to have a photo with the family man he was always happy to indulge fans when he was spotted.