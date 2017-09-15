Holidays draw art talent together for creative fun

ART IN THE RIGHT PLACE: Indiana Whittle enjoys painting in a Holiday Fun workshop.

ART IN THE RIGHT PLACE: Indiana Whittle enjoys painting in a Holiday Fun workshop. Contributed

What's on at the Gallery...

DRAWING is something we all do whether it's doodling on the phone, or drawing a mud map to our favourite place.

Young children first draw and make marks before they speak or write.

The "Jacaranda Acquisitive Drawing Award (JADA)” is a touring exhibition from the Grafton Regional Gallery that explores all forms of drawing, whether it is with different mediums like charcoal, paint, graphite or pastel.

It also explores different ways of drawing, with a brush, pen or for an animation.

The "JADA” exhibition is on view until October 5 at the Gympie Regional Gallery in Nash St.

Also on view is an exhibition by seven textiles artists; Rhonda Rettke, Carol Wilkes, Ellen Kelly, Fay Peddley, Joan Morrison, Junee Groeneweg and Marion Douglas.

Two-and-three-dimensional art is explored in the Conceal and Reveal exhibition. Contributed

They are all interested in organic textures and materials such as paper, fabric, threads, bark and plants.

Each artist has explored their medium through interpreting the theme of "conceal and reveal” in their own unique way.

The exhibition Conceal Reveal will officially open today at 1.30pm and will continue to be on view until October 5.

Gympie Regional Gallery is located at 39 Nash St, just up the hill from Goldfields Plaza.

Phone 54810733 for more information.

Book at time for holiday activities

BOOKINGS are now being taken for the September school holidays with a fun filled program of workshops for young people aged from six years right up to teenagers.

Try your hand at drawing or printmaking or make something from clay.

Use your creativity to make some lovely cards, a mandala or rainbow bunting.

Jump onto holidayfun.com.au or pick up a brochure with a full list of what's on around the region from your local library or the art gallery.

Workshops fill up fast so be sure to get in quick to avoid disappointment.

Phone 54810733.

Drawing workshops will prove popular

INSPIRED by the "JADA” exhibition, drawing workshops are available that explore the techniques of innovative drawing.

Crossing art with science, Dr Tanya Scharaschkin will encourage you to examine the intricacies of plant structure to create botanical drawings in a two day workshop on Saturday, September 23, and Sunday, September 24.

Further discover a variety of drawing methods and mediums with a workshop facilitated by Sandra Ross on Friday, September 15.

Contact the Gallery for more details and for bookings.

Strut Your Stuff - Entrepreneurial workshop for artists

WANT to develop and promote your unique brand as an artist?

This entrepreneurial workshop focuses on the tips, tricks and techniques of marketing that can take your art and business practice to the next level.

The workshop which will be held on Saturday, September 30, from 9.30am-4pm, is going to be facilitated by Stephen Clarke, a highly experienced consultant and advisor specialising in arts and cultural development, tourism and special events.

Don't miss this one-off opportunity.

This workshop is being offered at no cost and lunch is provided for participants.

Spaces are limited, so get in quick.

Please contact the Gallery to book on 54810733.