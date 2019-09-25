Holiday turns deadly as killer disease stalks daughter

A NAMBOUR family want to make more families aware of a deadly condition that almost stole their teenage daughter Georgia's life three times while they were on a trip up the north east coast of Australia.

Larissa Osborne said her daughter went through pain over the course of a few days, before it became obvious something was clearly wrong.

"While were in Winton she (Georgia) developed a rash all over her body," Larissa said.

"They told us she had strep throat and gave her some antibiotics and we were just shoved out the door."

Georgia's rash disappeared and the teen seemed to be on the mend, but she fell ill again two weeks later.

"She woke us up with a really severe headache over the right side of her head," Larissa said.

"She was in a lot of distress and an extreme amount of pain."

Presenting no rash, and a only a severe headache Georgia Osborne's family gave her a few paracetamol thinking it was just sandfly bites and being in the sun all day.

A few moments later, Larissa heard her daughter being "violently ill", so with her husband they packed up their campsite and headed into Townsville get treatment.

She was diagnosed with rhinosinists.

After receiving treatment in Townsville, the family headed to Rockhampton, thinking Georgia was on the mend but not knowing it was soon to get a whole lot worse.

"In Townsville, they have her more paracetamol, which she couldn't keep down. Eventually they have her some codeine, along with a saline nebuliser," she said.

Georgia's pain and systems "calmed down a little" according to Larissa, but the hospital did not investigate further to the cause of her daughters illness once more.

"They just said she had rhinosinisitus, and we were like OK, they're doctors, they know what they're doing," she said.

Leaving Townsville, travelling south towards home down to just north of Mackay.

"Georgia was still complaining about headaches, was always laying down and seemed to be very lethargic," Larissa said.

"We thought perhaps that she is just being a teenager and was just getting bored."

The family car had overheated late in the afternoon, stopping the family's travel plans not wanting to travel so far late at night.

"We were luckily all sleeping in the same tent, Georgia came in and woke me up around midnight," Larissa said.

She was breathless and complained about chest pain and the "violent" headache was back again.

She was still coherent, but incredibly weak, being unable to take a jumper off after complaining she was too hot.

"She was soaked in sweat," Larissa said.

"I knew then that something was wrong, and we called triple-0.

The paramedics came and knew almost instantly that Georgia was in a critical condition.

"They rushed her off to the hospital and I followed behind." Larissa said.

"What I learned later is that she died three times in that ambulance."

At Rockhampton Hospital it was discovered that Georgia had been suffering from sepsis, a life-threatening condition where the body overreacts and damages vital organs.

Georgia was kept in intensive care and was placed in an induced coma after suffering a cardiac arrest.

She was later transferred to Brisbane's Royal Children's Hospital, where her family waited for her to recover.

"Georgia suffered brain damage," Larissa said.

"It took us a while to see just how bad it was for her, she now suffers post traumatic stress disorder, along with behavioural issues.

"We had no idea the extent of damage sepsis can cause, though it is one of the biggest killers in America."

Later this week, Georgia will be speaking at a sepsis conference in Rockhampton where she will tell them of her recovery, and answer questions about her journey through treatment and therapy.