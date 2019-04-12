Holiday makers warned of high tides on the Cooloola Coast

BEACH WARNING: Holiday makers are being warned to brace for high tides these holidays with some beaches remaining impassable. Pictured is a car washed up on Mudlo Rocks last month.

HOLIDAY makers travelling to the Cooloola Coast for the Easter holidays are being warned to expect very large high tides which will make some sections of the beach impassable.

Teewah Beach is likely to be impassable for at least two hours either side of high tide and should be avoided. The beach may be closed to all travel around these times. Mudlo Rocks at Rainbow Beach is currently impassable at all times due to severe erosion.

Motorists should exercise caution at all times, and plan to travel within two hours either side of low tide, if safe to do so. Beach access points and campsite access may sustain some erosion creating steep drop-offs. Drivers should slow down, stop and check access conditions before deciding if it is safe to traverse.

Remember, driving over vegetated dunes is dangerous and prohibited. It is damaging to the environment and can impact nesting wildlife such as turtles and shorebirds. On-the-spot fines will be issued for anyone caught damaging the dunes.

Observe all signage, barriers and directions from rangers.