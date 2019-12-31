Holiday makers help save drowning car at Double Island Pt
AS WELCOME showers bring desperately needed rain to parts of the Gympie region this morning, they are most frequent on the Cooloola Coast, where one group of holiday makers was lucky to avoid losing their four wheel drive to the ocean at Double Island Point earlier today.
The car was pulled ;from the waves with some help from a winch and other holiday makers.
Surf Life Savers have meanwhile issued a plea for swimmers to only swim in patrolled areas as huge crowds descend on Inskip Point, Rainbow Beach and coast south to Noosa for New Year’s Eve.