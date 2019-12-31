Holiday makers help save drowning car at Double Island Pt

Holiday makers join forces to help rescue a car from the waves at Double Island Point earlier today.

AS WELCOME showers bring desperately needed rain to parts of the Gympie region this morning, they are most frequent on the Cooloola Coast, where one group of holiday makers was lucky to avoid losing their four wheel drive to the ocean at Double Island Point earlier today.

Gympie radar loop taken at 10.15am New Years Eve

This car bogged at Double Island Point this morning was saved from the waves with some help from other holiday makers.

Surf Life Savers have meanwhile issued a plea for swimmers to only swim in patrolled areas as huge crowds descend on Inskip Point, Rainbow Beach and coast south to Noosa for New Year’s Eve.

