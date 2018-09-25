HOLIDAY FUN: Kids rule at the Heart of Gold Film Fest

SCHOOL HOLIDAY FUN: Michael Caton at last year's Heart of Gold International Short Film Festival. This year there are a number of activities especially for children and young people.

SCHOOL HOLIDAY FUN: Michael Caton at last year's Heart of Gold International Short Film Festival. This year there are a number of activities especially for children and young people. Jacob Carson

THE Heart of Gold International Short Film Festival is due to start next week.

This year, as it falls on the second week of the school holiday, there are some sessions running especially for children and young people.

Below is a run down on some of the special activities for the school holidays to be held at the Gympie Civic Centre, Mellor St, Gympie:

One for the Kids

Thursday, October 4, 9.30am

Nine shorts films in a high energy session full of ambition, musicians, guinea pigs, the moon, ice skates, dreams, schemes and all things in between. A special selection of short films about a younger generation on a mission to follow their hearts, wherever that takes them. Guaranteed to empower and entertain.

Family Animation

Sunday, October 7, 9am

A cute and cuddly line-up of seven animations for all the family to enjoy. Featuring the Australian premiere of Dreamworks animation Bilby and the first festival screening of fantastic local Queensland production Bluey, from Ludo Studio and ABC Kids, this family session will delight and inspire.

Family Shorts

Sunday, October 7, 11am

Every kid will have their day. Learn the rules and break them as Greek goddesses, guinea pigs and 12-year-old girls turn this session on its head. An inspiring, heartwarming and joyful selection of family shorts.

Young Filmmakers Competition

Sunday, 7 October, 11.30am

Suitable for high school age children this session is compiled from entries in the Heart of Gold competition dedicated to Australia's budding filmmakers. Look out for Gympie's own Brainstorm from Gympie Flexible Learning Centre.

Find out more or get your tickets online via the website at heartofgold.com.au