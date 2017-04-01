Holiday Easter fun: what's on in Gympie?

HOW LOW CAN YOU GO? Timothy Bateup tests his limbo limits.

THE Easter school holidays are upon us, and there's plenty to keep everyone busy over the break.

Check out the list here.

1. Strap your skates on and give it a go

Where: Gympie Skatezone, 15 Dennis Little Dr

When: April 5

Want to roll back into iconic '80s fun but not sure whether you can stay on your feet?

Gympie Skatezone will be hosting a free come-and-try session on April 5, with skate hire, sausage sizzle and games on offer.

A DJ will also be on hand to crank up the jams.

Bookings are essential and ensure you bring your own pair of socks - sharing is not advised.

Ages up to 25 welcome and more information on morning and evening sessions can be found at rollerskating.eventbrite. com.au.

WNAT TO KEEP UPDATED ON WHAT'S ON IN GYMPIE? CLICK HERE TO FOLLOW

2. Tin Can Bay Junior Fishing Day

Where: Normal Point picnic hut, Tin Can Bay

When: April 8, 8am to 12pm

Grab a line, perch a hat on your head and don't flounder around these holidays with a free fishing event for children aged 7-15.

Tuition, training and assistance will all be on offer for those casting a line, whether they have already landed their first catch or have even never picked up a fishing rod before.

Prizes, refreshments and a free barbecue at the end of the event will also be on offer.

Bookings are essential, and can be made on 0437242171 or by emailing tcbfishingclub@bigpond.com

3. Movies in the park

Where: Jack Spicer Oval, Kandanga

When: April 7, 7pm

Oddball is the choice for what should be a fun family friendly night under the stars at Kandanga.

Join man's mischievous best friend Oddball as he fights to protect a group of penguins from devious foxes in an attempt to reunite his family and save a seaside town.

Bring a chair, picnic blanket or rug, or simply stretch out on the grass for this Australian film based on a true story.

Entry is free, and snacks will be available for purchase on the night.

4. Gold panning experience

Where: Gympie Gold Mining and Historical Museum, 215 Brisbane Rd, Monkland

When: April 3, 10am-12am

Think you can strike it lucky?

The Gympie Gold Mining Museum is giving you the chance to try your hand at panning for gold these holidays.

Bookings are essential.

Places still available for children aged between 12-17.

5. Easter on Mary

Where: Mary St

When: April 12, 5-9pm

Mary St will become a hive of entertainment and festivity once more as retailers and residents gather to celebrate in the lead-up to Easter.

Rumour has it the Easter Bunny will be roving around, and an Easter bonnet competition will be judged at 6.30pm.

Stores will also be open, and a range of food on offer.