Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The scene of a sandboarding accident on Fraser Island.
The scene of a sandboarding accident on Fraser Island. Contributed
News

Holiday over as man airlifted off Fraser Island

Carlie Walker
by
30th Apr 2019 5:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN was airlifted off Fraser Island on Tuesday after he was injured in a sand boarding incident.

It's believed the man, aged in his 20s, was travelling down a sand dune on a body board, at speed, when he crashed at the bottom, injuring his back.　

The Sunshine Coast RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter was sent to the scene at, Fraser Island, shortly after 1pm.

He was transported in a stable condition to Hervey Bay Hospital.　

The man was due to spend the rest of the week at the island.　

More Stories

airlifted editors picks fraser coast fraser island sand boarding
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Meet impressive student leaders of 4 Gympie high schools

    premium_icon Meet impressive student leaders of 4 Gympie high schools

    News The leaders fill roles including school captains, student council and house convenors

    • 30th Apr 2019 6:24 PM
    Gympie Muslims touch Catholic hearts in gesture of peace

    premium_icon Gympie Muslims touch Catholic hearts in gesture of peace

    News Simple gesture warms Gympie's diverse religious community

    • 30th Apr 2019 6:17 PM
    TINO VS CARLIN: Gympie NRL guns collide in Super Cup

    premium_icon TINO VS CARLIN: Gympie NRL guns collide in Super Cup

    News It was an 'arm wrestle' at Sunshine Coast Stadium.

    • 30th Apr 2019 5:36 PM
    Matt Golinski to launch Gympie region's GourMAY in morning

    Matt Golinski to launch Gympie region's GourMAY in morning

    News Region celebrates its fresh produce all through May