Holiday camps for kids will be a Gympie first

KEEN young Gympie region bike riders can hit the trail in the July school holidays.

Two mountain bike camps, designed to get Gympie riders aged five to 14 years outside and enjoying some great riding action, will be held at Victory Heights Trails on Tuesday, July 9.

Held by Bike On, the sessions assist young people to explore local off-road mountain biking areas while helping them with key riding skills.

Bike On's Justin Wyatt said the younger generation was currently leading the way in mountain biking, which was the fastest-growing participation sport in Australia.

"The Victory Heights trails weave through 60ha of mature eucalypt forest with purpose-built mountain biking trails ranging in difficulty from beginner to experienced levels, including a purpose-designed kids' challenge track and a new pump track opened late last year,” Mr Wyatt said.

"Groups are streamed based on riding abilities, with the structured sessions delivering a mix of fun bike games, skills and riding on the mountain bike trails.

"We have to work hard to keep increasing the challenges to match the skill level of these kids but we take great pride in meeting this challenge.

"The camps have evolved to add new locations, including Gympie, and levels to cater for the spiralling skill level of the young talented crew.

"The bike camps are a great way for young local riders to take to the local trails, giving them huge smiles, new skills and the perfect place to play in the outdoors.”

The two July 9 Gympie sessions are:

Skidz4Kidz (10am-noon): aimed at children from five to 10 years of age. The kids will need to be confident riders but they can be relatively new to mountain biking.

Shredda's (1-3pm): aimed at the cool kids from 10-14 years who are already confident mountain bikers and looking to take their skills to the next level.

Bike On provides bikes for anyone unable to bring their own for a small fee.

Bookings for bike camps are essential with Bike On at www.bikeon.com.au, email info@bikeon.com.au or phone 5474 3322.