9 school holiday fun things to do in Gympie this weekend

COMEDY SHOW: Get ready for the all-ages comedy show this Saturday September 28 at 4pm and the 18+ show starts at 7pm. Gympie comedians Carolyn Mandersloot and Anna Brennan will be performing. Renee Albrecht

WHAT'S ON: IT'S almost the second week of school holidays, but be prepared, there's heaps of activities on offer for families this weekend.

1. A funny thing happened at the Gympie Museum

When: Saturday, September 28 at 10-11am.

Where: Gympie Library.

THERE'S more to this museum than meets the eye! This is the wonderfully wacky world of celebrated international author-illustrator team Davide Cali and Benjamin Chaud. Suitable for children aged 5-8 years. Bookings essential on 5481 0859.

2. Kandanga tennis party

When: Saturday, September 28 from 2-4pm.

Where: Pine St in Kandanga.

This event is hosted by the Kandanga Tennis Club with MP Llew O'Brien opening the courts. There will be a free switch tennis challenge for players. Free junior tennis round robin, lots of games, raffles and prizes. Past players and members are encouraged to bring along your photos and memories. Refreshments will be provided.

3. The Little Street Circus

When: Saturday, September 28 from 2-6pm.

Where: Tin Can Bay Tourist Park.

DON'T miss this free street circus with face-painting, workshops and tie dye workshop for everyone. Cotton products are available for sale or bring your own cotton shirt. It will be a fantastic day for the whole family.

4. Holiday Craft Bar

When: Monday, September 23 to Friday October 4 between 2-3pm.

Where: Gympie Regional Library.

STOP by the children's area at your local library branch until Friday October 4 for free craft activities during the school holidays. Suitable for children aged 5-12 years and their carers. Weekdays Monday - Friday 2-3pm. Bookings not needed.

5. Metal Detecting World Championship

When: Friday, September 27 to Monday, September 30.

Where: A secret spot in Gympie.

THIS is the first ever metal Detecting World Championship Event to be held at Gympie. The World Championship will be decided today with a timed hunt. There will be provisions to camp but the venue is private property and there is no entry prior to the event, which will be revealed to those who book.

6. Murphy's Merriment Stand-up comedy

When: Saturday September 28 at 4pm and 7pm.

Where: Murphy's Store Caledonian Hill, Gympie

GYMPIE tickets are on sale! We've even got a special guest: Andrew Dawson, jumping up to keep you in stitches. Pre-sales are $12, door tickets (unless sold out) will be $18. 4pm session: All ages gig. Kids under 12 free (though must be accompanied by an adult).

7. Stopping Time: Official Exhibition opening

When: Saturday September 28 at 1pm

Where: Gympie Regional Gallery

THIS is the official launch of the Stopping Time: Material Prints 3000 BCE to Now Exhibition featuring works on loan from the Griffith University Art Museum, the Newcastle Art Gallery along with several private collections and recent work by contemporary artists Ali Bezer, Blair Coffey, Ryan Presley and Pamela See. Exhibition Dates: 25 September - 16 November 2019. Official Opening 28 September, 1pm with guest opening speaker, exhibition curator, Professor Ross Woodrow, Queensland College of Art, Griffith University.

8. Gallery Open Day

When: Saturday September 28 at 10am

Where: Gympie Regional Gallery.

JOIN the holiday fun with free arty activities to make and explore, including printmaking, painting, collage and screen printing with guest artists Blair Coffey and Ali Bezer. Great for the whole family with entertainment and food available.

9. Widgee Open Hack day

When: Sunday, September 29 from 8am

Where: Widgee Showgrounds

HOSTED by the Widgee and District Pony Club this event is sure to test all competitors and delight spectators.