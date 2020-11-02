Hole in one for one of Gympie’s golfing ladies

Generic photo of a person playing golf. Jean had a Hole-in-One (unofficial) on the 17th hole while having a social game with Sandra and another friend? Congratulations and well done Jean.

GYMPIE GOLF CLUB – LADIES’ NEWS

Our AGM was held last Wednesday with last year’s executive being re-elected - Tonie Divers (Captain), Carol Ward (Vice Captain}, Maureen Carroll (Secretary), Lydia Costello (Treasurer). Stella Macklin was elected Committee Member for 2021. Joy Hatton will continue to organise the Putting and Seniors on Monthly Medal Days. Congratulations Ladies on a job well done and best wishes for a happy and successful year.

Following a delicious lunch ladies played a Single Stableford, reduced to a 9 Hole competition, enabling all players to finish before the afternoon storm. Carol Ward was the Winner of day with 20 points on a countback from Betty Bailey. Ball Rundown: Lydia Costello (19), Tonie Divers (17), Jean Peters (16), Maureen Carroll (14), Del Groundwater and Sandra Yarrow (13).

Saturday (31/10) most of the ladies paired with a male member for a Mixed 4 Ball Best Ball Stableford. Annette Slater and Adrian Farrellly were the winners with a great score of 45 points with Grace and (dad) Michael Kelleher not too far behind with 43 points. Rundown: Marie Gull and Doug Sutton (42), Karen Mills and Kim Blackburn (40), Yoey and Tim Coogan (39) on a countback from Maureen and Brian Carroll, Karen and Tom Colley, Lesley Sutton and Chris Eyre, Jean Peters and Robin Kingma, Betty and Harry Bailey. Great Day!

Next Wednesday (3rd November) will be a Single Stableford and Saturday 7th November is Monthly Medal.

Don’t forget the Club AGM is to be held on Saturday, November 14, at 9.30a.m with afternoon play - Single Stableford – shot gun start at 11.30am.

Did you hear Jean had a Hole-in-One (unofficial) on the 17th hole while having a social game with Sandra and another friend? Congratulations and well done Jean.

Great to see the course looking so good just now thanks to the hard work of our new Greenkeeper Robert and his staff and, of course, after the storms this last week – nice to see all the green after such a long time without rain.

Happy golfing and keep smiling.