Holden Vs Ford, What's your pick?

Who will win, Ford or Holden? You decide for yourself.

BEST OF BOTH WORLDS

WE ALL know one: that friend who is good at their job, but once their hair is down they know how to have fun too.

But what if you could drive one?

For the Ford Mondeo, this would appear to be its raison d'etre.

In a nutshell, the five-door diesel hatch I drove seemed to have a foot planted firmly in both worlds; heavy and secure, but with power when you want it, and with enough settings that, after you've dropped the kids off for the day, any driving enthusiast can hit the road and have some fun.

While not as sleek as some European cars, overall it has a cheerful style it's hard to ignore, and inside it has all the toys you could want in a new car, from smartphone connectivity, a multitude of settings to play with and dual air-conditioning powerful enough to evoke feelings of a blizzard on Everest.

On the downside, all the gizmos have left the steering wheel feeling rather crowded and a bit confusing, and it's possible to become so deeply lost in the menu a sherpa is required to get back out.

And while talking about the boot is a bit boring I wouldn't be stunned to learn, given its depth, there was a gateway to Narnia somewhere back there.

It might not be the most powerful car on the market, but to be able to drive away in one like this for a touch under $35,000 drive away it's a wonderfully affordable car which will ease across country and city roads; a car for those who like to work and play.

- SCOTT KOVACEVIC

Scott Kovacevic puts the Ford Mondeo through its paces. Renee Albrecht

PLENTY OF GRUNT

SITTING just above the famous Clubsport and just below the top of the line GTS, the HSV Senator is a car not to be messed with.

Mixing executive luxury with unbridled sport performance, the Senator's 6.2 litre, V8 supercharged engine sits you back in your seat when you let it off the leash.

While it lacks the supercar decals of its big brother (the GTS), the Senator's sharp looking exterior would not look out of place at the country club or the race track.

While easy to drive, the car is capable of pumping out a massive 410kw's of power and 691Nm of torque.

You can tell the vehicle is smart on the road and effortlessly handles tricky bends at speed (not that you would intentionally do that).

The car has an answer for everything. Driving it makes you feel like you are riding a horse that just wants to gallop but frames you in a way that makes you feel safe.

However, the Senator is a sport car first and a family car second.

But, the beauty of this gem is that it appeals to many different markets.

I could see myself dropping the kids off at school before doing a couple of hot laps at Willowbank.

The interior is nothing spectacular but it is practical and comfortable and does not clash with the streamlined exterior.

All-in-all this titan of a car is well worth the $80,000 price tag and offers a real driving experience.

The only draw back is that by the time October rolls around Holden V8 production will stop, rendering it near impossible to pick one of these beauties up off the show room floor.

- TOM DAUNT