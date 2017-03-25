30°
News

Holden Vs Ford, What's your pick?

Scott Kovacevic & Tom Daunt | 25th Mar 2017 10:00 AM
Who will win, Ford or Holden? You decide for yourself.
Who will win, Ford or Holden? You decide for yourself. Jacob Carson & Renee Albrecht

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

BEST OF BOTH WORLDS

WE ALL know one: that friend who is good at their job, but once their hair is down they know how to have fun too.

But what if you could drive one?

For the Ford Mondeo, this would appear to be its raison d'etre.

In a nutshell, the five-door diesel hatch I drove seemed to have a foot planted firmly in both worlds; heavy and secure, but with power when you want it, and with enough settings that, after you've dropped the kids off for the day, any driving enthusiast can hit the road and have some fun.

While not as sleek as some European cars, overall it has a cheerful style it's hard to ignore, and inside it has all the toys you could want in a new car, from smartphone connectivity, a multitude of settings to play with and dual air-conditioning powerful enough to evoke feelings of a blizzard on Everest.

On the downside, all the gizmos have left the steering wheel feeling rather crowded and a bit confusing, and it's possible to become so deeply lost in the menu a sherpa is required to get back out.

And while talking about the boot is a bit boring I wouldn't be stunned to learn, given its depth, there was a gateway to Narnia somewhere back there.

It might not be the most powerful car on the market, but to be able to drive away in one like this for a touch under $35,000 drive away it's a wonderfully affordable car which will ease across country and city roads; a car for those who like to work and play.

- SCOTT KOVACEVIC

Scott Kovacevic puts the Ford Mondeo through its paces.
Scott Kovacevic puts the Ford Mondeo through its paces. Renee Albrecht

PLENTY OF GRUNT

SITTING just above the famous Clubsport and just below the top of the line GTS, the HSV Senator is a car not to be messed with.

Mixing executive luxury with unbridled sport performance, the Senator's 6.2 litre, V8 supercharged engine sits you back in your seat when you let it off the leash.

While it lacks the supercar decals of its big brother (the GTS), the Senator's sharp looking exterior would not look out of place at the country club or the race track.

While easy to drive, the car is capable of pumping out a massive 410kw's of power and 691Nm of torque.

You can tell the vehicle is smart on the road and effortlessly handles tricky bends at speed (not that you would intentionally do that).

The car has an answer for everything. Driving it makes you feel like you are riding a horse that just wants to gallop but frames you in a way that makes you feel safe.

However, the Senator is a sport car first and a family car second.

But, the beauty of this gem is that it appeals to many different markets.

I could see myself dropping the kids off at school before doing a couple of hot laps at Willowbank.

The interior is nothing spectacular but it is practical and comfortable and does not clash with the streamlined exterior.

All-in-all this titan of a car is well worth the $80,000 price tag and offers a real driving experience.

The only draw back is that by the time October rolls around Holden V8 production will stop, rendering it near impossible to pick one of these beauties up off the show room floor.

- TOM DAUNT

Tom Daunt test drives the Holden HSV Senator.
Tom Daunt test drives the Holden HSV Senator. Jacob Carson
Gympie Times

Topics:  ford ford vs holden gympie holden opinion piece test drives

Kevin top marques as he takes home Gympie's last SUV ute

Kevin top marques as he takes home Gympie's last SUV ute

AFTER 30 years of super-hot supercharged motoring pleasure for a generation of super enthusiastic drivers, the HSV marque will soon be no more.

Our Caitlyn a No.1 hit at CMC Music Awards

RISING STAR: Caitlyn Shadbolt at the CMC Music Awards on the Gold Coast.

Caitlyn Shadbolt enjoys one of the most exciting weeks of her career

Holden Vs Ford, What's your pick?

Who will win, Ford or Holden? You decide for yourself.

Gympie Times reporters test the theory, which is quicker?

Chance for Gympie to be legendairy

Gympie is open for Dairy Australia nominations.

Gympie open for Dairy Australia nominations.

Local Partners

Shoaling concern prompts warning for mariners crossing Wide Bay Bar

Results from recent surveys are expected late next week

Gympie's brave shavers

Jaidyn Markwell and dad Richard Markwell were brave and shaved for the Leukaemia Foundation.

Plenty of colour at World's Greatest Shave in Gympie.

Coming to the Gympie region in autumn

Dianne Woodstock is the organiser behind the Energy and Wellbeing Expo which is on today at the Gympie Civic Centre.

Put these events on your to do list this Autumn.

8 THINGS TO DO IN GYMPIE

FEEL THE ENERGY: Di Woodstock with a quartz crystal singing bowl organised tomorrow's Energy and Wellbeing Expo at the Gympie Civic Centre.

Looking for something to keep you occupied this weekend?

Have a dinner date with the Doc

SOME OF THE TEAM: Lea Smith, Xanthea Potter, and Carolina and Dr Todd Gignac are some of the friendly faces putting the Dinner with the Doc evenings together each month.

Each month Cooloola Family Chiropractic host a free dinner.

Steve ventures into the wild unknown on epic mission

Wildlife presenter and adventurer Steve Backshall tackles West Papua river challenge.

TV Insider: MKR has lost its recipe for success

My Kitchen Rules judges Colin Fassnidge and Pete Evans with guest judge Curtis Stone, right.

MKR needs a shake (up) of more than just the sauce bottle.

Travis Collins, Keith Urban win big at CMC Music Awards

Country music singer Travis Collins.

LEE Kernaghan also inducted into CMC Hall of Fame.

8 THINGS TO DO IN GYMPIE

FEEL THE ENERGY: Di Woodstock with a quartz crystal singing bowl organised tomorrow's Energy and Wellbeing Expo at the Gympie Civic Centre.

Looking for something to keep you occupied this weekend?

Disney boss reveals big details about the future of Star Wars

Felicity Jones in a scene from the official trailer for Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

"Another decade and a half of Star Wars."

Iggy Azalea’s butt is back

Mullumbimby-raised rapper Iggy Azalea is back with her new song Mo Bounce.

THE singer is back with a new single and it is all about the bounce.

Weather smiles on Goomeri Show Day 1

SHOW WEATHER: There has been a bit of rain, but not too much as skies cleared for Day 1 of the Goomeri Show.

Weather smiles down on Goomeri's big Show

IDEAL FOR GREY NOMAD HOMEBASE

Lot 650 Neerdie Road, Glenwood 4570

Residential Land 0 0 $127,500

Situated off a main arterial road in Glenwood is a picturesque 1.5 acre block with a fairly new 9m by 9m shed. The block is fenced on two sides and has a good...

dream life 2 live!

40 Clarke Road, Glenwood 4570

4 2 4 $298,000!

Wow! This property packs a punch! So much in one package! Your next home has plenty of space inside, modern interior, landscaped grounds and outdoor rotunda ...

PACK YOUR BAGS!

11 Hoopers Road, Curra 4570

House 4 2 Offers

Welcome to 11 Hoopers Road Curra, brand new Dixon brick home situated on 5 Acres with so much to offer! This property features; andbull; 4 carpeted bedrooms...

PACK YOUR BAGS!

84 Judicial Cct, Jones Hill 4570

House 4 2 2 $395,000

Welcome to 84 Judicial Circuit, Jones Hill! Beautifully built brand new rendered home situated in the popular Echelon Estate which has so much on offer! This home...

Dreaming of Owning a Queenslander??

11 Mayflower Court, Cooloola Cove 4580

House 3 2 2 $398,000

Situated in a quiet cul-de-sac, on a large 2737m2 block and designed for the relaxed Queensland lifestyle, this lovely home has so many classic features and...

Its ALL about Position

26 Gympie Road, Tin Can Bay 4580

House 2 1 2 $290,000

This great little home has water views to the foreshore.... Thats how close you are to the foreshore. Simply magic !! This property would be perfect for a...

Ranch Style Home + 4 Bay Shed

134 Golden Hind Avenue, Cooloola Cove 4580

House 4 2 4 $365,000 O/over

Home, home on the range ..... this enormous Ranch style home ticks a lot of boxes. A full concrete driveway to a massive 4 bay shed appox 12 x 6, has 3 roller...

QUIET LIVING!

L709 Arbortwentyseven Rd, Glenwood 4570

House 1 1 1 $169,000

5 year old home on 5,700 sqm. Open plan kitchen/dining/lounge area. Master bedroom (6mx3m), built-in robe. Bathroom/toilet Laundry, built-in cupboard. Carport and...

WOOLOOGA AUCTION PROPERTY

Woolooga 4570

Rural 3 1 3 Auction

This well-located farm which offers many options is being sold to finalise an estate. 387 acres on 2 freehold titles. Large areas of Wide Bay Creek flats...

BIG SHED FOR THE HANDYMAN

9 Walsh Court, Monkland 4570

House 3 1 3 $275,000

Modern Hardiplank home. High position. Family friendly area. Full-length front verandah and very private rear verandah, perfect for entertaining. All 3 bedrooms...

Units and rentals keep Gympie property investors happy

Gympie Regional Realty owner John Cochrane says a 30% increase in unit prices over the past five years reflects high demand from retirees.

Gympie's median house price remains steady at $270,000

Buy into the heartbeat of the medical precinct

Birtinya beauty

Launch of brand and opening of new office

Brett Graham, Tony Warland and Dan Smith celebrate the new Ray White office opening in Burnett St, Buderim.

Ray White celebrate expansion

An extraordinary offering

The talk of town

Location and lifestyle

426 Oceanic Drive South, Wurtulla.

When you want it all

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!