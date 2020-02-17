Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Holden Commodore VF was the last Holden produced in Australia
The Holden Commodore VF was the last Holden produced in Australia
Motoring

Holden to quit Australia

by David McCowen
17th Feb 2020 12:03 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

The Australian brand will be retired by General Motors as the American car giant moves to address falling demand for its cars.

Holden told dealers this afternoon that GM decided to pull out of Australia following a decision to stop building cars in right-hand-drive.

It is expected to make a public announcement soon.

This follows Holden axing the Commodore and Astra in December due to slow sales, saying at the time it was concentrating on more profitable, higher volume SUVs.

The Commodore was the country's best-selling car for 15 years, reaching a peak of 94,642 sales in 1998.

A senior multi-franchise Holden dealer, who declined to be named, said the move was "not a huge surprise".

"Customer inquiries have dried up and the franchise is simply not what it used to be," he said.

Holden ceased making the Commodore in Australia in 2017 and sales spiralled from that point on.

This year it has sold just 43,176 cars, a far cry from the 106,092 it sold just five years ago.

 

More to come

More Stories

Show More
editors picks general motors holden motoring

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Community confused as Kilkivan aged care push delayed

        premium_icon Community confused as Kilkivan aged care push delayed

        News ‘It’s been sitting there undeveloped for more than two decades, so a group of us decided to take advantage of the block’s availability and address the pressing need for...

        Fireys to investigate Gympie house fire

        premium_icon Fireys to investigate Gympie house fire

        News A raging house fire threatened a neighbouring Gympie home on Sunday night. The...

        54 accused to face Gympie court today

        premium_icon 54 accused to face Gympie court today

        News A large number of people are due in Gympie Magistrates Court today. Here is the...

        Experts warn to brace for week of wet, wild weather

        premium_icon Experts warn to brace for week of wet, wild weather

        Weather Storms and heavy rain to end the week