'Hold your kids tight': Mum's advice after abduction attempt

A CALOUNDRA mother has issued a public warning on social media after her 19-year-old daughter was nearly abducted by two men in Maroochydore overnight.

The post, which has gained more than two thousand shares and hundreds of comments in seven hours, detailed the alleged abduction in graphic detail.

Caloundra's Cindy Sugden said her daughter Ayla arrived home from the Ocean St precinct in Maroochydore at around 1.30am.

Ms Sugden said Ayla was "grabbed" by two guys and "dragged" towards their car.

She said Ayla was "overpowered" and her screams alerted passersby who ran to intervene.

A Queensland Police media spokesman said no complaint had been made. The spokesman said for the victim to contact police immediately.

Her full post reads:

"ABDUCTION ALERT," she posted.

"Posting at 3am, I can't sleep, have a 1000 what if's going through my head. Ayla (19) arrived home at 1.30am to tell her story, every parents fear.

"She left her friends in a bar just after 12 at Ocean St to meet in a well light accessible area of Big Top carpark Maroochydore for her sister to pick her up she was only a couple of minutes away.

"As Ayla was waiting a car drove in stopped in front of her 2 guys grabbed her and dragged her into the car (Aylais strong she she fought hard but they overpowered her) pretty much in the car her cries for help and screams alerted a couple young blokes walking nearby who ran to save her fighting off her attackers and pulling her in a tug of war out of the car.

"The car sped away, upset frightened they took her to the nearest police in Ocean Street and gave a report.

"Unfortunately it happened so fast no license plate or firm descriptions could be given but I will be following up tomorrow for possible video footage.

"I am sharing this because Ayla was lucky I've told my daughter so many times always have a friend with you, always be on high alert, it can happen to you, please share this with your children, share the post, remind your daughters to be aware these things happen when you least expect it.

"She's save (sic) in her bed thank goodness but I am laying here trying to shut out all the awful possibilities. Hold your kids tight. Goodnight."