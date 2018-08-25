Hold onto your Muster hat, rain is on its way

Dom Skellorn flies down the hill in the rain at a previous Muster.

WHILE the forecast says it's coming, the rain is not likely to put a dampener on the Gympie Music Muster this weekend, at least not in a widespread way.

While the region could see anywhere between 10-30mm from yesterday until tomorrow, as an upper low approaching from the west returns moisture to the extremely dry air, it is unlikely to be widespread.

Most of the showers are likely to fall Sunday, with the chance of a thunderstorm this afternoon and tomorrow morning as a rain band moves through the region.

Rain is forecast for today and tomorrow in the Gympie region. Contributed

But it is more likely to be a "showery-rainy event; not a typical thunderstorm”, Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Harry Clark said.

The showery conditions will also close the gap between the low and high temperatures over the next few days, with milder morning starts.

This morning was expected to get down to 7C, while a 10C start to the day is predicted for tomorrow.

Top temperatures will hover around the 22-23C today and tomorrow.