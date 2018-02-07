Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Lifestyle

Don’t get stung on a car service, here's what to do

Amanda Tucker has taken savings on replacement parts into her own hands. Pic: Sue Graham
Amanda Tucker has taken savings on replacement parts into her own hands. Pic: Sue Graham
by Anthony Keane

IT was the nonchalance of the car dealership's customer service staff member that completely threw me.

I'd been just been told that my scheduled service on my three-year-old car was going to cost more than $1000 because that's what the logbook required, and that they could book me in tomorrow.

Flabbergasted by the quote after expecting to pay the usual $150-$300, this was the tipping point for my much cheaper future in car servicing costs. I haven't been back to the dealership since.

Research by consumer group Choice found that about half of drivers believed they had to get serviced by their new car dealer to keep the warranty intact, when in fact they were legally entitled to shop around.

Logbooks that come with new cars often promote this myth by leaving spaces for dealer stamps contain persuasive wording, while dealers also promote genuine parts that can be up to 60 per cent more expensive than identical non-genuine parts, Choice says.

However, extended warranties that may kick in after manufacturers' warranties may require servicing at the dealer, it says.

Amanda Tucker saves money by buying replacement parts herself and having a mechanic install them. Pic Sue Graham
Amanda Tucker saves money by buying replacement parts herself and having a mechanic install them. Pic Sue Graham

Apart from shopping around for cheaper but reliable servicing options, there are other ways to save money on car services or repairs:

• Don't blindly comply when a logbook says a part should be replaced - check with your mechanic if it is absolutely necessary or whether it can be delayed until the next service;

• Do-it-yourself repairs have become a thing of the past for many people as the technology in modern cars is akin to a space shuttle's, but some self-education about what may be causing mechanical issues puts you ahead of most consumers.

• Read the invoice and clarify any costs that you don't completely understand.

• Some people recommend sourcing your own parts online or from auto wreckers and delivering them to the mechanic, which may help avoid mark-ups.

Just because car servicing has gone beyond the brainpower of most motorists, it doesn't mean that you should simply accept all quotes and costs without asking questions.

Related Items

Show More

Topics:  car service lifehacks lifestyle motoring

Just In

Vulnerable prisoners 'raped' in jail - Human Rights Watch

Vulnerable prisoners 'raped' in jail - Human Rights Watch

Prisoners with disabilities seen as 'easy targets' for violence and sexual abuse in Queensland jails, report finds

premium_icon How to save big on fuel, and all you need is your phone

Get savvy on where the cheapest fuel is at before taking to the road, just like Jess Walker and son Lachlan. Picture: Brett Costello

MILLIONS of motorists have embraced new technology

Cold, wet Hammers happy with Roma rugby 7s result

RIGHT: The Hammers at Roma on the weekend Kyle Johnson, Connor Pozetti, Ryan Godket, Owen Dugdale, Liam Urwin, Tom Cavanagh, Laurance Espien, William Attenborough, Reece Roofer, Daniel Huth, Camden Lee, Raj Johns and Wade Flickwerth (not in particular order).

"This is the club's fourth year and we have progressively improved.”

Man 'beats into' his sister and tries to run her over

JAIL: Man "beats into his sister” and tries to run her over.

'Inexcusable' says magistrate in formulating jail sentence

Local Partners

Frat boys’ sick sex contest

STUDENTS at this top university have been busted hosting a fat-shaming sex competition dubbed the “pig roast”.

Supermarket savings in 14 steps. How to save $1500 a year

Be vigilant to save money when heading to the supermarket. Illustration by John Tiedemann

Avoid the oldest supermarket trick in the book.

Go straight to jail! Python interrupts Monopoly session

A snake made an unwelcome guest to the board games night.

Python puts dramatic end to monopoly session

After hundreds detained, school’s shoe ban is ‘common sense’

Shoe rules in The Gap State High School’s student planner for 2018.

THE Queensland government is backing the high school

Mutant crayfish taking over world

Marbled crayfish are all female and capable of fertilising their own eggs. The fact they carry three sets of chromosomes appears to enable them to adapt to a wide variety of environments.

A GLOBAL invasion is underway

'Well done': Reaction to first transgender student

New Glennie School principal Kim Cohen.

Community responds to Glennie decision

Cheap petrol haven prepares for the green revolution

The 2018 BMW i3 will be in dealerships from January.

Charging stations introduced into the bastion of cheap petrol.