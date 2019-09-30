HoG line up to feature 130 short films, major industry names

THE region is on the eve of its annual love affair with short film as scores of actors, filmmakers and film lovers come to celebrate the world's most uplifting short films at the Heart of Gold International Short Film Festival in Gympie this weekend.

Running from Thursday until Sunday, HoG will screen more than 130 inspirational short films, including 10 world premieres, 50 Australian premieres and 32 Queensland premieres and featuring acclaimed short Out of Range, starring Indigenous Australian actor and patron Aaron Pedersen, who will attend throughout the four-day festival at the Civic Centre.

Australian actor and Heart of Gold patron Aaron Pedersen in short film Out of Range. Contributed

Acclaimed features, live music, filmmaker Q+A's, interactive masterclasses and hearty discussions will also make up the festival, with more than 40 Australian and international screen industry professionals in attendance.

Australian writer/producer Mark O'Toole, who has more than twenty years of contributions to Australian comedy, will host Saturday's Comedy Masterclass.

Mark, who has an exceptional CV across film, television and online including Take Away, Full Frontal, Comedy Inc, Spicks and Specks, You're Skitting Me, John Safran vs God, The Eric Bana Show, Squinters and Black Comedy, will be sharing tricks, tips and anecdotes from his career, offering insights into what comedy is, how it works, and the best ways to go about making it.

"This will be an incredible opportunity for filmmakers and the filmmaking curious to learn from one of Australia's most influential and busiest comedy writers,” HoG artistic director Lydia Fairhall said.

Filmmaker and SBS production supervisor Nicole Coventry and filmmaker John Harvey, will also facilitate masterclasses covering script development and filmmaking on a tight budget during the festival's Creation and Commerce Masterclasses on Saturday.

John Harvey's short film Out of Range will screen during the popular Festival Favourites session and will be followed by a special Q&A with John, Aaron Pedersen, and Mark O'Toole in the Heritage Theatre on Saturday afternoon.

Rounding out an action-packed Saturday, patron Aaron Pedersen will meet with filmmakers and creatives before hosting the free Awards Ceremony at 7pm.

There will be live music and street food before and after the awards.

For more information visit heartofgold.com.au