Hockey success's impressive flow-on effect

WEEKLY COLUMN BY MAYOR MICK CURRAN

LAST weekend saw hundreds of players arrive in Gympie and compete at the state women's masters championships, what a fantastic event and congratulations to everyone involved.

Besides a great weekend of competition, the flow-on effect to the region is impressive.

Events such as these gives us an opportunity to showcase our beautiful region to visitors from all over Queensland, some who may not have visited Gympie for many years or those yet to experience all we have to offer.

The benefit of these events crosses many areas of our community from our sporting groups, tourism operators to small businesses. All of this of course, supports our local economy.

And the weekend's event isn't the first hockey championship to be hosted here in Gympie, with the Under-15 girls state championships hosted last July.

We are now able to host these major events due to the funding and work carried out by council at Ramsay Park and Jim Geiger Oval to improve the quality of the playing surface.

The work we carried out included top dressing of the fields, lifting of existing turf, planting of new turf, fertiliser, soil amendments and the utilisation of a reel mower at a reduced cutting height, promoting a faster ball movement with improved wear characteristics to name a few.

Again congratulations to everyone involved and I'm sure we'll see those visitors who enjoyed their time here in our beautiful city over the weekend return and enjoy our company again.