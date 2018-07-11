HOCKEY: Patchy Heat 'should have won' Buderim game

EMERGING: Riley Bambling was a shining light for the Cooloola Heat in their loss to Buderim last Sunday.

EMERGING: Riley Bambling was a shining light for the Cooloola Heat in their loss to Buderim last Sunday. Leeroy Todd

HOCKEY: IT WAS a frantic second half, but two goals were not enough for the Division 1 Men's Cooloola Heat side to knock off Buderim in their SCHA Round 14 clash on Sunday.

After a scoreless opening stanza, the Heat couldn't quite match their opponents for offensive execution and went down 3-2 when time expired.

Their latest defeat takes the Heat's winless streak into double figures, but coach Neil McKean said his side are still capable of mixing it with the best in the competition.

MORE LOCAL SPORT

Hockey Men's - Cooloola Heat vs Maroochydore - Darren Browne Heat LEEROY TODD

Cooloola Heat player Neil McKean playing hockey at Gympie. JAMES LOOSE

"We should have won the game, we just didn't take our opportunities,” McKean said of the loss.

"It was the battle for fourth and fifth and we probably had more chances to score, we just weren't able to finish off.

"That's been our story this year, the boys get a bit frustrated with themselves when they miss a goal and it just steamrolls.

"It's been all mental for us, we're a bit better than some of the teams ... and we're definitely looking to win every week.”

Despite the result, the Heat turned in one of their more encouraging performances in recent rounds.

Hockey Men's - Cooloola Heat vs Maroochydore - Riley Bambling Heat LEEROY TODD

Defender Darren Browne helped maintain a solid structure down back, while young gun Riley Bambling and Andrew Parker earned individual praise from their coach.

McKean said inconsistencies borne from regular byes and player representative duties was behind the Heat's patchy form.

"Everyone thought it would be a good idea, and it is, but it's just hard to build consistency and momentum when you're playing one week and not playing the next,” he said.

The lads will need to be on top form when they take on a strong second-placed Flinders side on home turf in Round 15.

The game starts at 3pm this Sunday.