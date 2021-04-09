Hockey Livestream: Watch the Australian U15 titles

The Australian championship at Bathurst will throws the spotlight on the best talent in the country. Pic: Supplied.

There are 11 matches being livestreamed from Bathurst on Friday as the 2021 Australian under 15 boys and girls championships kick off.

The championships throw a spotlight on the rising stars of the sport and the youngsters who will one day represent the Hockeyroos and the Kookaburras in the international arena.

Western Australia Gold beat NSW for the gold medal in the boys competition the last time these championships were held back in 2019 after the coronavirus pandemic forced the cancellation of the 2020 event.

At the 2019 tournament the bronze medal was won by Queensland Maroon.

All three of these teams are expected to be vying for the silverware again at the 2021 tournament.

The competition for the best under 15s talent in the country runs from April 9-15.

The girls competition in 2019 was won by Victoria with Western Australia Gold picking up the silver and NSW the bronze.

In all 23 teams from NSW, ACT, WA, Tasmania, Queensland, Northern Territory, South Australia and Victoria - 12 girls and 11 boys teams - will be playing at the event.

DAY ONE LIVESTREAM MATCHES

Friday April 9, 2021

HYBRID 1 ARENA

8am Girls Pool A VIC v WAB

9:40am Boys Pool B QLDM v WAB

11:20am Girls Pool B NSWS v NT

1pm Girls Pool B WAG v ACT

3:10pm Girls Pool A VIC v SA

4:50pm Girls Pool A WAB v NSWB

WATER 1 ARENA

8:40am Girls Pool A NSWB v TAS

10:20am Boys Pool B NSWS v VIC Dev

12pm Girls Pool B QLDG v VIC Dev

1:40pm Boys Pool A VIC v QLDG

3:50pm Girls Pool A QLDM v Tas

LEGEND: ACT Australian Capital Territory, NSWS - New South Wales State,

NSWB - New South Wales Blue, NT - Northern Territory, QLDM - Queensland Maroon, SA - South Australia, TAS - Tasmania, VIC - Victoria, VIC Dev - Victoria Development, WAB - Western Australia Black, WAG - Western Australia Gold.

The medal matches at the event wll be played

2021 U15 AUSTRALIAN HOCKEY GIRLS POOLS

Pool A: NSW Blue, Queensland Maroons, South Australia, Tasmania, Western Australia Black.

Pool B: ACT, NSW State, Northern Territory, Queensland Gold, Victoria Development, Western Australia Gold.

2021 U15 AUSTRALIAN HOCKEY BOYS POOLS

Pool A: NSW Blue, Queensland Gold, South Australia, Victoria, Western Australia Gold.

Pool B: ACT, NSW state, Queensland Maroons, Tasmania, Victoria Development, Western Australia Black

Originally published as Hockey Livestream: Watch the Australian U15 titles