Hobby farmer ended 1667 disputes before heart attack struck

HARD-WORKING and valued dispute resolution specialist James McCrea has called time on his career after helping people solve their disputes in Gympie, Wide Bay and beyond for the past 14 years.

A HARD-WORKING and valued dispute resolution specialist has called time on his career after helping people solve their disputes in Gympie, Wide Bay and beyond for the past 14 years.

James McCrea has undertaken 1667 mediations on behalf of the Department of Justice and Attorney-General's Dispute Resolution Branch in that time.

"It was a labour of love - it became a real passion and I miss it to this day,” said Mr McCrea, who retired in July following a serious health scare.

Mediators around Queensland help save time, legal fees and court costs for the people involved, and the community in general, by talking through issues that would otherwise come before the courts.

They guide the parties in dispute through a structured process, creating an environment where each party has a chance to speak and be heard, and ultimately find their own solutions - and at little or no cost. Mediators have a success rate in excess of 80 percent of cases.

One of the most challenging mediations in which Mr McCrea was involved occurred in a Wide Bay community, where residents were complaining about noise levels emanating from bands at local pubs on Saturday nights. Mr McCrea skilfully assisted all parties to reach an agreement for their mutual benefit.

Mr McCrea took an interesting route to becoming a mediator.

He worked predominantly as a lawyer for 20 years before moving to Gympie to set up business on a hobby farm, citing a need to take 'a different path'.

"We were growing cycads - trees with a long fossil history - from seeds and selling them to markets around Australia. But it wasn't working out, and then I saw a promo for dispute resolution,” Mr McCrea said.

"I thought 'that sounds like a brilliant idea'. So I did the training and the rest is history.”

Since his first mediation in October 2004 - a commercial dispute between a business and their client - Mr McCrea has been prolific.

He went on to be involved in co-mediation, solo mediation, abbreviated mediation for small claims and minor debts for the court, court-referred mediation of QCAT Minor Civil Disputes, community based mediations around commercial matters, peace and good behaviour court-ordered mediation, conflict between neighbours, family disputes, and organisational conflict.

He has also facilitated sessions between child safety, parents/family, and their legal representatives around decision-making on child protection orders.

Rather than be daunted by the challenge of dealing with what can be deeply personal and emotional issues, Mr McCrea revelled in his role.

"Mediation participants are often passionate and emotional about their issues, but by the end they will have shaken hands and understood each other's perspective,” he said.

"Nothing fazed me. I got to know people so well.”

One of his trickiest mediations was a neighbour dispute involving four adjoining land owners over the use of water and the construction of a dam. Mediation is more complex when there are several stakeholders with an interest in the outcome.

Mr McCrea mediated in Gympie, Hervey Bay, Maryborough and Bundaberg regularly over his first decade, but travelled as far south as Noosa and Caloundra on occasions.

He relocated to inner north Brisbane five years ago but continued to work in the Wide Bay region, mostly at the Gympie courthouse, coupled with QCAT work in Brisbane.

"I loved the people at Gympie, and still do,” he said.

The sprightly 69-year-old was only slowed by a heart attack and subsequent insertion of a pacemaker in the middle of the year.

"James is much loved and enormously respected by his colleagues and peers,” Wide Bay Dispute Resolution Centre co-ordinator Catrina Gibson said.

"He has always been willing and actively involved in any training session organised and mediator get-togethers.

"James has always been flexible, available at short-notice, genuinely enjoys engaging with people, is eager to work on any dispute type and manages challenges with calm and ease.”

Mr McCrea will still keep his hand in the mediation game, taking on a much smaller amount of work from home in a private capacity.

He will also devote more time to his other passion - art - and is writing a book.

"I do have a passion for art and am collating my collection at the moment,” Mr McCrea said.

"I'm also writing a book about my life. It's a social and structural review of the 70s, 80s and 90s, and centres around my friends and work colleagues.”