Hoare ready to tackle Wheelchair rugby in recovery

scott kovacevic
| 23rd Mar 2017 2:22 PM
SPORTING GESTURE: Scott Hoare, pictured here with Clayton Beckett and James Walker, being presented with a Toronto Nomads rugby jersey, the team Mr Beckett and Mr Hoare played for.
NOT content to simply tackle rehab after being left tetraplegic, Scott Hoare will be tackling others in wheelchair rugby this weekend.

Being back on the sports field is one of several positive steps forward in Mr Hoare's recovery, after being left tetratplegic in after diving into a sandbar at Coogee Beach in December last year.

Having started studying a bachelor of human movement before his injury, he said it was great being back in class.

"When I was laying on the beach after having just broke my neck it was one of the things I was most disappointed about missing out on," he said.

"I thought that there was no way I would be able to continue my studies.

"I was way off."

Nervous about returning, he said it was awkward at first.

"The first couple of days back at uni was really hard, I was the guy in the classroom in a wheelchair and I felt a little out of place," he said.

"My fiance Angie came with me just to make sure that everything went to plan."

It was not until his own view of himself changed that he felt comfortable.

"Once I got over the fact that I was a little bit different, and I was sitting in a different chair everything was exactly the same as it was."

RELATED: 'I tried to stand but my arms and legs wouldn't budge'

Returning to study and playing sport are only two of the positive improvements in Mr Hoare's recovery.

As of tomorrow, he will also be back at work at the gym training clients on a casual basis and has also received a new categorisation of his injury after further tests.

Originally diagnosed a C4 complete - which would mean minimal chance of recovery - it has now been categorised as a C6 incomplete.

Mr Hoare said the change in category in such a short time was a positive step forward.

"Having the C classification means I have motor control below the level of injury.

"At the moment it is only a small contraction on my right foot, but hey I'll take it."

RELATED: He fought off death three times in one week

He was also excited to be back at work.

"The gym is where I am happiest. I love working with my diverse range of clients.

"I get a lot of purpose and fulfilment from my job which is something am extremely proud of."

You can follow Scott Hoare's recovery on his Facebook blog Lift With Scott.

Gympie Times

Topics:  humans of gympie recovery scott hoare wheelchair rugby

