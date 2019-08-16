Hive of activity and intriguing developments in Gympie

There are plenty of incentives to coach or volunteer for football this year.

WE love 'em.

They are the dedicated folk at training on Thursday nights or Friday afternoons, and running up and down the sideline all weekend.

The coaches who make our love of sport possible. Legends. Awesome men, women and children who give up their own time and change lives.

It has been a good thing to see the Gympie council finally acknowledging the concerns of the community in recent weeks and taking steps to mend the relationship between the community and its planning department, and now this week, taking steps to give local operators a better chance of winning council work.

Is it too little too late? We will see. The countdown is on to the March 2020 council election.

Can I just say a HUGE CONGRATULATIONS to all the young athletes who competed in the All Schools Athletics carnival at Albert Park.

There has again been so much happening in this region in the past week that it's hard to drill down to the most important news stories.

JOBS are always an important issues around here and the State Government's announcement today of 21,500 new jobs in roadworks, engineering and design is good news.

In Gympie directly, there are 12 jobs you can apply for right now.

We are officially in Muster mode now, and while the campers start to build out at the Muster site we will be delivering Gympie Times out there every morning, and not missing a minute of the action on stage and off.

Last year, our outrageous photo galleries were enormously popular with the punters, and our photographers and reporters will be out at the site in force next week so look out for them and don't be shy about jumping in a pic.

If you have made it all the way to the bottom of my newsletter, you are in luck. I have got a double pass to see the Legends and Local concert in the Gympie Civic Centre next Wednesday night, featuring a Gympie favourite Troy Cassar-Daly, Linc Phelps and plenty more incredible talent.

