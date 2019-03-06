Hitman case: Man allegedly hired ‘not crazy’ enough

A MAN allegedly hired to kill a woman's husband during a bitter divorce battle has told a court he had no intention of going through with the job.

Matthew Neels has today given evidence in the trial of former air hostess Theresa Dalton, who is accused of having her then-boyfriend Anthony Werner hire Neels to kill her ex-husband Malcolm Stewart in 2010.

Neels today gave evidence that he was given $2800 to buy a gun to kill Stewart but instead bought an air-conditioning unit for his baby daughter's bedroom.

Theresa Dalton is accused of being involved in ordering a hit on her ex-husband. Picture: AAP/Dan Peled

He said he then used a $20,000 cash deposit allegedly given to him by Werner at a handover at the Gold Coast to buy "things for me".

"That (money) was just spent on my things like I went on a couple of fishing trips, bought some stuff for the kids, bought the missus a new washing machine and dryer, just buying things," he said.

Malcolm Stewart gave evidence earlier in the week. Picture: AAP/Dan Peled

Crown Prosecutor Michael Lehane asked him today in court: "Did you ever have any intention whatsoever of committing this act of killing?"

Neels responded: "No not at all, I may be stupid but I'm not crazy."

Neels said the day after he got the money, he called Werner with a "made up story".

Anthony Werner, former boyfriend of Theresa Dalto. Picture: AAP/Dan Peled

"I made up a story that when I got back from dinner that night … that someone had slipped a photo under the door of me and him and I told him the deal was off," he said.

"He rung me the next day asking me for the cash back and then threatening me it was bikie money."

Neels told the court he had been told he could wait on a block of land next to Stewart's home and use a rifle to shoot him.

"I was told that after the job was done to ring Tony and he'd give me an address of a guy … where I could pick the other $20,000 up," he said.

The trial continues.