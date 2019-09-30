Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police respond to Bruce Highway crash. (AAP Image/Richard Walker)
Police respond to Bruce Highway crash. (AAP Image/Richard Walker)
Crime

HIT-RUN: Woman allegedly flees after Bruce Highway crash

Melanie Whiting
30th Sep 2019 8:17 AM | Updated: 10:12 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE have arrested a woman after she was allegedly involved in a hit and run on the Bruce Highway, Bakers Creek early this morning.

Police allege the vehicle the woman was travelling in hit a traffic light about 2.50am.

They also allege she then fled the scene on foot and was found a short time later.

She was taken to Mackay Base Hospital for observation.

A QPS spokeswoman said charges were expected to be laid.

Council workers also attended the scene to assess damage to the traffic light.

It is understood the scene has now been cleared.

bruce highway crash editors picks police police news
Mackay Daily Mercury

Top Stories

    NAMED: 33 people to face Gympie Magistrates Court today

    premium_icon NAMED: 33 people to face Gympie Magistrates Court today

    News The following people are appearing in Gympie Magistrates Court today.

    82-year-old urges caution after building dispute

    premium_icon 82-year-old urges caution after building dispute

    Offbeat 'I don't want to allow this to go on,' Gympie woman says.

    Baseless theories, guesswork, conclusions based on nothing

    premium_icon Baseless theories, guesswork, conclusions based on nothing

    News Letter writer can't fathom the logic of debate in council