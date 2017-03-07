Hit of the 80s: Gympie residents join in nostalgic fun

Today Show: Is Gympie bringing back the 80s?: Segment on this morning's Today Show

EVERYTHING old might not be new again, but Gympie's 80's vibe continues to grab national headlines with the Today Show hosting a live broadcast with Gympie residents yesterday.

The segment continued the nostalgic infatuation with the city's timewarp, which stormed media outlets on the weekend thanks to the rebirth of the video store and roller skating rink.

Gympie Music Muster executive director David Gibson lead the charge on the breakfast TV show, and other residents have joined in the fun.

Brinlee Hartwig may not have been alive in the era, but the Gympie teenager has taken a shine to everything on offer, from renting videos to hitting the skating rink or chilling out at the Pizza Hut.

"I love it,” she said.

"I want to live in the 80s.”

According to Gympie designer and ambassador Cindy Vogels, who dressed Miss Hartwig and was a model in the Coke ads in the 80s, the attraction of the era comes from a desire for a less complicated world.

Gympie's long-lost landmark, the Big Pineapple, pictured here as an almost complete construction. Photo courtesy of David English and Gympie: The real treasure is the town FB page. Contributed

"I think life is just moving too fast and we like to connect to times when things were slower and we had deeper conversations and deeper relationships with our commumity and our friends,” she said.

"I think those things remind us of those times,” she said.

"I think that's what's attractive to us all at the moment.”

Ms Vogels said it was this desire for a slower lifestyle which lead her to move here from the Sunshine Coast five years ago, and she is glad Gympie is finally being recognised for the wonderful place it is.

"We choose to live here because we don't want the fast-paced life, and so I guess anything that helps us connect to a slower time that was happy and fancy free is a good thing.”

While she was happy to see these things making a comeback in the community, she did say there were a few things she would be happy to see left awash in the sea of time.

"I think the hair was probably the scariest like those really, really crazy high fringes,” she said.

"We'll go with a few of the fashion elements, bring back the music and the roller skating but let's leave the hair behind. It was pretty tragic.”