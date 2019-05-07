Hit and run victim's son accused of dangerous car chase

FACING COURT: Police have charged a man with a number of serious offences after an overnight pursuit of a stolen car that travelled through several small Northern Rivers communities.

THE son of beloved Nimbin resident Tonia Jansen, who died last month in a hit and run, will front court today after a dramatic police pursuit from Lismore to Murwillumbah.

NSW Police have charged Stoney Chute resident Ulli Jansen, 33, with a number of serious offences after an overnight pursuit of a stolen car through several small communities.

Police said about 12.50am today, officers were patrolling Casino Drive at Casino, when they attempted to stop a Toyota Corolla for a random breath test.

The Corolla's driver did not stop and the car turned on to the Bruxner Highway and drove away.

The pursuit was terminated due to the dangerous driving of the Corolla driver.

The Corolla was later seen travelling east on the Bruxner Highway at Parrots Nest.

Police followed the vehicle and the pursuit restarted at South Lismore and continued through Tuncester, Boggumbil, Nimbin and Mount Burrell.

At various times it will be alleged the Corolla was driven on the incorrect side of the road.

The car travelled through Kunghur and Uki before road spikes were successfully used.

The Corolla made its way to a service station in Buchanan St, Murwillumbah.

As police were arresting the driver, a struggle ensued with officers having to use OC spray to try and remove the man from the vehicle.

During the incident the accused suffered a cut to the forehead.

Inquiries revealed the Corolla had been stolen from Queensland earlier this month.

The 33-year-old man was charged with police pursuit not stop (drive dangerously) and will appear in Tweed Heads Local Court later today.

Ms Jansen, 62, was killed in a hit and run on Cecil St in Nimbin on the evening of April 15. Her partner was also struck by the car and remains in hospital.

Anyone with information about the hit and run is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or www.nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence.

The public is reminded not to report crime via NSW Police social media pages