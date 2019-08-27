Hit-and-run victim to be honoured at fundraiser

A MUSIC fundraiser to help Mozambique will also honour the memory of Nimbin resident Tonia Jansen, who was killed in a hit-and-run incident last April.

The second victim of the incident, Byron resident Kobya Paguana, confirmed the event will be held this Saturday in Byron Bay, just as Ms Jansen had wanted.

Mr Paguana suffered serious injuries during the hit-and-run, including a suspected broken leg, and was taken to Lismore Base Hospital in a stable condition.

"I am Mozambiquean and Kooka - that's what I called my partner Tonia - was Australian, and we were going to organise this event at the (Nimbin) showgrounds," the musician said.

"We had just come back from Mozambique and we met such beautiful people there that, to imagine that all of the sudden the cyclone changed everything and destroyed 10 per cent of their agricultural land, we just couldn't believe it."

Intense Tropical Cyclone Idai hit Africa last March, and was considered one of the worst tropical cyclones on record to affect Africa and the southern hemisphere.

The long-lived storm caused catastrophic damage in Mozambique, Zimbabwe, and Malawi, leaving more than 1300 people dead and many more missing.

Mr Panguaga said Idai was the deadliest tropical cyclone recorded in the South-West Indian Ocean basin.

"We decided to put a fundraiser together and we had been offered another hall, but there were so many people interested to come, we decide to have it at the showgrounds," he said.

"That was a mistake, we were going there when we were hit by the car."

A man has been charged over the incident.

The event, Oz4Moz, will be a fundraiser to help the people of Mozambique who were affected by a cyclone earlier this year.

The music event will feature live performances by Mo'Fyah (Mr Paguana's band), The Hottentots, Happy Africa, Ticha Nobel, Luke Vasella, Guy Kachel, Dr Baz, Waz porter, Hubcap Stan, Leigh James and more.