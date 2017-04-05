History unearthed and reburied in the CBD

A PART of Gympie's history has been re-interred, after briefly being brought to light in the Gympie CBD yesterday.

Council workers on the Smithfield St revitalisation project uncovered a mysterious set of stairs, leading down to what was first thought to be a "secret” air raid bunker underground near what is now the foyer of the ANZ Bank.

But that theory was later replaced with one that the bunker was indeed an old store room.

The former BCC Supermarket store room steps open into an historically significant drain that runs under the CBD near Cullinane's Plaza.

The drain now carries the water of the creek beside which James Nash discovered the gold that created Gympie and saved Queensland.

As shops cropped up as close to the gold diggers as possible, Mary St came into being, according to amateur historian and National Trust enthusiast Bob Fredman.

The stairs uncovered yesterday led down to an iron door leading to what one quasi expert believed was the old store room which the supermarket stopped using because it was prone to flooding.

Professor Stephen Kajewski, Head of the School of Civil Engineering and Built Environment and Director of the QUT Project Management Academy was shown a photo of the stairs before they were again interred.

"Hard to be absolutely sure from a photo but if you look at the front face of the step it is really quite smooth and the concrete is well compacted so probably formed up with regular form work and concrete properly vibrated into place,” he said.

"Not things that would have been done during war time.”

Mayor Mick Curran said the only buried shelter he was aware of was possibly underneath the car park at the Town Hall.

Long term Gympie resident Don Butler recalls working in the drain which originally was Nash's Gully.

Yesterday he remembered two other bomb shelters, one under Cullinane's and the other under Memorial Park.

"There's probably a rose garden on top of that one now,” he said.

The shelters were really steps leading down to the drain, which is where the people would have gone in the event of an air raid.

"They built the drain quite big, probably because of the water which they expected would run down there sometimes.

"I worked in the 1960s for the company that put in the sewerage and we had to join a pipe connecting the houses on the high side of Young St.

"We went down through the wartime shelter entrance under Cullinane's,” he said.

"You used to be able to walk up to the Five Ways intersection,” he said.