History repeats as convicted thief jailed

HISTORY came back to haunt a Southside man who will spend at least the next four months in jail,with another eight months hanging over his head after that.

Timothy Levi Boyle, 36, pleaded guilty to five charges, when he appeared in Gympie Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

He also admitted breaching a community service order, probation, and breaching bail by failing to appear in the court when required.

The court was told he was also subject to current suspended jail sentences.

Boyle also admitted to a charge of breaching a court order.

The court was told that police processing him at the Gympie watch house found a bag containing 60 cannabis seeds, which he said he had forgotten about.

He admitted entering a Gympie auto shop and stealing items valued at $294.98. He also stole scent from a Gympie pharmacy, the court was told.

"He just keeps stealing,” magistrate Ross Woodford said, sentencing Boyle to 12 months jail, with parole eligibility from October 6.

"Someone has to pay for his offending and it's generally the community,” he said.