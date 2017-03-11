34°
News

HISTORY: More than 87% of Queensland is in drought

Matthew McInerney
| 11th Mar 2017 2:50 PM

Related Items

Show More

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

QUEENSLAND has never been so dry.

The Sunshine State has lived up to its moniker too well, as historically low rainfall has led to an unprecedented situation for Queensland's primary producers.

The decision to declare seven regions - Fraser Coast, North Burnett, South Burnett, Cherbourg, Gympie, Somerset and the remainder of Banana - as officially in drought is not one Agriculture Minister Bill Byrne would have made lightly, but it is a decision some say was overdue for some parts of the state.

Mr Byrne's decision, which is based on the recommendations of Local Drought Committees (LDC), means 87.47% of the state is drought-declared.

"That is the highest ever and I am still waiting for some committees to send me their recommendations," Mr Byrne said.

"I have been advised that while some parts of the South East Queensland have received some patchy storm rainfall over the summer season, good general rainfall across the whole region has not been received."

In a statement released Saturday, Mr Byrne mentioned the Fraser Coast, which has had the lowest rainfall in its recorded history over the the past 12 months, Gympie, where producers "are already feeding hay for roughage", and Biloela, where there "were no summer dryland crops this year".

The Fraser Coast, in which parts sweltered through its hottest March day on record last week, experienced its driest February this year.

Fraser Coast Regional Council has concessions for producers, which allows them to defer rates without incurring interest.

It was introduced by Cr James Hansen in 2014, and followed the lead of Gympie Regional Council.

The decision to add these seven regions to the state's list of drought-declared regions comes a week after Bundaberg received drought status.

Deputy Mayor Faye Whelan said it was great news the North Burnett Regional Council area.

"We have been way below our rainfall average," Cr Whelan said.

Drought declaration means producers can access DRAS fodder and water freight subsidies and emergency water infrastructure rebates, as well as access to other programs in the Queensland Drought Assistance Package if they are eligible.

Mr Byrne's statement said it included relief from electricity charges, land rent rebates and water licence waivers as well as access to a number of community and mental health programs.

The threshold for a drought declaration is generally a once in 10 to 15 year rainfall deficiency.

But given so much of Queensland is now drought-declared, from where will the relief come?

According to Bureau of Meteorology forecasts, Thursday shapes as the most likely time Queensland's coast will receive rain.

It's not much.

Forecasts of up to 15mm in Mackay, Rockhampton, Gladstone, Bundaberg and Gympie, and 20mm in Hervey Bay and the Sunshine Coast on Thursday are predicted, while Gayndah, Kingaroy, Hervey Bay, Gympie and the Sunshine Coast could receive similar rainfall on Friday.

It is the only real rainfall forecast for the near future, and while it's gladly accepted the state as much more as it can get.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  drought editors picks fcdrought fcweather weather

48 hours in Brisbane: the game plan

YOU’VE got 48 hours in Brisbane to discover why the locals love the River City – it’s time to get busy.

Where you need to be for the best live music

Don't miss these venues next time you're in Brisbane!

This city has a whole lot of places you need to check out.

Where to find the best coffee

Strauss is known for its superb brew.

COFFEE snobbery is at an all-time high.

10 best street art spots to take an Insta selfie

Send yourself on a scavenger hunt around Brisbane to discover the incredible street art.

GET your phone and selfie-stick ready!

Theatre royalty graces Brisbane stage

Don't miss Charles Edwards in this incredible theatre performance.

WHEN acting royalty comes to town, you sit up and take notice.

Don’t go chasing waterfalls…find them on these drives!

The Scenic Rim is just one place nearby that you'll love.

BRISBANE isn’t all bright lights and city slickers.

Your boots are made for walking these tours

Brisbane Greeters tours are a great way to learn the local history of the city.

YOU don’t need a bike or bus for a seriously good tour of Brisbane.

HISTORY: More than 87% of Queensland is in drought

HISTORY: More than 87% of Queensland is in drought

THE Sunshine State has lived up to its moniker too well, as a history-making 87.47% of Qld is drought-declared.

Memorial Pool and Mantheys deserve fitting send-off

GYMPIE THANKS YOU: Jeff Manthey at the Gympie Memorial swimming pool which he and wife Libby have kept in impeccable condition for countless years.

Council urged to thank the Manthey's in closing down Memorial Pool

Amy and Lance: Two is better than one

HONEYMOON: The couple spent their post-wedding bliss on the island of Bora Bora.

Two is better than one

Why Hayne is good for the game

TOUGH GIG: Jarryd Hayne has had a rough couple weeks with question marks over his commitment to the game.

Love him or hate him, you have to feel for Jarryd Hayne

Local Partners

Community diary: What's on in Gympie?

Check out some of the community events this weekend.

Gympie rodeo ground hosts horse riding fun

Barrel racing, team penning, bareback cutout and cattle sorting are some of the fun on offer.

Plenty of events on offer.

International show comes to life on Ipswich stage

Anastasia Chumakova, principal soloist with Moscow Ballet La Classique, in Swan Lake.

Ballerina brings experience to Swan Lake

'It's hot and dry and there's no pumpkins'

GOING AHEAD: Russell Milson in his unique costume at last year's Goomeri Pumpkin Festival.

Pumpkin Festival going ahead

Widgee Markets hoppin' and a-boppin' with fun

TAKING ACTION: Distributing leaflets and flyers at the Widgee Markets last weekend were Widgee Koala Action Group members David Rowlands, Gloria Robertson, Judy Houben and Kath ODonnell.

Retro singers entertain at Widgee Markets

Adele takes swipe at Seven chopper, defends Bieber

WITH a massive sold-out crowd of more than 90,000 in attendance, Adele’s first-ever Sydney concert was never going to be an intimate affair.

You will be moved by this novel

The book that's sure to make you cry

You will marvel at the intrigue: Iron Fist reviewed

Tom Pelphrey, Finn Jones and Jessica Stroud in a scene from Marvel's Iron Fist.

IRON Fist is arguably Marvel's most intriguing Netflix series yet

Fraser Coast to cameo in Korean travel program

The KBS crew with Air Fraser Island and FCTE representative Mark Juppenlatz.

A segment on the Fraser Coast will air later this year

International show comes to life on Ipswich stage

Anastasia Chumakova, principal soloist with Moscow Ballet La Classique, in Swan Lake.

Ballerina brings experience to Swan Lake

Adventure Time cast arrives down under

John DiMaggio, the voice of Jake the Dog, is in Australia for the new Adventure Time Live tour.

AUSTRALIA is the testing ground for new live show.

Actions speak louder than words for Kong actress

Brie Larson arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, February 26, 2017, in Los Angeles.

Actions speak louder than words for Kong actress

want 2 be a part of history!

27 Grecian Bends Road, Greens Creek 4570

4 3 3 $530,000!

This is a rare and exceptional opportunity to become the proud new owner of some serious Gympie history. The property is truly unique in itself by being one of the...

For the Traveller !!

Tin Can Bay 4580

House 3 2 3 $289,000

Hidden behind a high fence, on 678m2, is one high double Carport, a second high single Carport, 2 driveways, and a sturdy 3 bedroom Besser block home with a front...

Build In Paradise

8 Ilmenite Avenue, Rainbow Beach 4581

Residential Land 0 0 $450,000

Situated on a quiet street in the highly sought after precinct close to the beach, 8 Ilmenite Avenue is a beautiful blank canvas. Less than 300 metres to the...

66 acres in the Mary Valley + opportunity 2 do so much!

28 Frayne Road, Amamoor 4570

Residential Land 0 0 3 $425,000!

There is so much about this property to explain that here is a checklist to help you decide. Beautiful private 66 acres in the Mary Valley. Tick! Income potential...

MAXIMUM LIVING, MINIMUM STRESS !!

124 Gleneagles Drive, Curra 4570

4 2 2 OPEN TO...

Our sellers have "itchy feet"- An amazing and immaculate home on approx 1.5 acres within 10 minutes to Gympie ideally located in the upmarket St Andrews Estate...

reduced 2 sell!

6 Brassington Road, Glenwood 4570

2 1 NOW ONLY...

Looking for a private home among the gum trees? What about some peace and quiet with lots of native wildlife? Then you will love this quaint property and at this...

2 x top quality + best value apartments in Gympie!

83 Groundwater Road, Southside 4570

Unit 2 2 1 OFFERS OVER...

No expense has been spared with these modern contemporary top quality low maintenance apartments situated in a prestige location only minutes to Gympie town...

Calling All Home Developers and Investors Opportunity Plus!

6 Shayduk Close, Gympie 4570

Residential Land What a combination! The approvals in place for this property offer you ... $99,000

What a combination! The approvals in place for this property offer you the perfect investment opportunity to build your dream home, and gain a passive income. ...

Large 4 Bedroom with unique appeal!

59 Fairway Dve, Gympie 4570

House 4 2 2 $367,500

This modern 4 bedroom home oozes appeal from the minute you drive up to the property. Situated high on the hill with stunning mountain views and positioned to...

MOTIVATED VENDOR WANTS SOLD!!!

38 Lawrence Street, Gympie 4570

House 4 2 1 OFFERS OVER...

This property is a perfect example of when the old meets the new, featuring all the things that you know and love about Queenslanders along with everything that...

More than 70 beach evacuations just over Christmas

Great white sharks have been responsible for two fatal attacks on North Coast beaches in recent years.

"You do not get to the top of the food chain being an idiot"

Demand sparks more growth

KEY ACQUISITION: Don Pulver from Eniquest Industries (left) with Glen Grimish from CBRE at the company's new site at Sunshine Coast Industrial Park.

Energy company expands to 8890sq m Caloundra industrial site

Enjoy the Bellthorpe lifestyle

Appreciate a rural lifestyle on a total of 80.9ha in Maleny

High cattle prices and low interest rates lift rural real estate

Rural property values in parts of the Gympie region have risen on the back of good cattle prices and low interest rates.

Rural properties have shown minor increases in values

The Queensland regions where land values are going up

New residential construction home framing against a blue sky.

One region still has an average land price of $31,500

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!