HISTORIC: An M1A1 Abrams Main Battle Tank live fires during an exercise at Wide Bay Training Area near Tin Can Bay on Friday. It was the tanks first time at Camp Kerr. CAPT Anna-Lise Brink
History made as 61-tonne army tanks fire near Tin Can Bay

Shelley Strachan
1st Mar 2019 3:20 PM
THE rumbling of three army tanks was eclipsed by the roar of their fire power at Camp Kerr yesterday as trainee gunners and drivers were put through their paces at the Gympie region site for the first time in history.

An M1A1 Abrams Main Battle Tank live fires during an exercise at Wide Bay Training Area near Tin Can Bay on Friday. CAPT Anna-Lise Brink

M1A1 Abrams tanks of 2nd/14th Light Horse Regiment (Queensland Mounted Infantry) conducted live fire range practices at the Australia Army training site, marking the first time the Regiment's M1A1 Abrams tanks have been used at the Wide Bay Training Area instead of Shoalwater Bay.

M1A1 Abrams Main Battle Tanks on the Wide Bay Training Area firing range. CAPT Anna-Lise Brink

The Wide Bay Training Area provides a more dynamic and challenging live fire range for individual crew training, the Army said.

2nd/14th Light Horse Regiment (Queensland Mounted Infantry) has so far held all of its live fire M1A1 Abrams tank training at the Shoalwater Bay Training Area near Rockhampton since receiving the vehicles in late 2017.

Sgt Ricky Gilmour has been in the Army for 12 years and said the 61-tonne vehicles could fire accurately from 4km away.

An M1A1 Abrams Main Battle Tank live fires during an exercise at Wide Bay Training Area near Tin Can Bay on Friday. CAPT Anna-Lise Brink

"They are lethal and very accurate,” he said.

Trooper Hayden Millar has been in the Army for three years and is a gunner.

