Historical Gympie landmark turns 100

from Mayor Glen Hartwig

This year commemorates 100 years since the construction of the Memorial Gates on Mary Street.

These gates are one of the region’s most historical landmarks and provide a fitting entrance to Memorial Lane where we honour and remember the service men and women who have fought for and died for our freedom.

The Memorial Gates in Mary St were completely covered with wreaths for Anzac Day 1935.

I have no comprehension of what times were like in those days; the struggles and the hardships folks must have faced would have been overwhelming.

But they were resilient, and we are still, today.

While times have changed some of the challenges have not.

As a community we are facing an uncertain future. The threat of COVID-19 is still present in this country.

Memorial Walk gates, Mary Street, Gympie. Photo Greg Miller / Gympie Times

Last week, Council delivered a budget which, in part, took into account the projected impact of COVID-19 on our region.

Many economies around the world are sinking ships when it comes to the impact of the virus. While we are still floating, there are a number of large holes that we had to patch before setting sail.

To help do this, in the next few weeks CEO Shane Gray will be reviewing a number of the operational practices across the organisation.

Special Council Meeting - Mayor Glen Hartwig

This review is geared towards structuring a well performing, service orientated, organisation.

In the last couple of weeks, council staff, in conjunction with portfolio councillors, have had a number of wins in some of our regional areas.

One example is the Water Treatment Plant at Goomeri is now processing fresh surface water from Kinbombi Weir.

This means no more bore water for those residents in Goomeri who are connected to town water.

This result has been some time in the making and I wish to thank those residents in Goomeri who have remained patient with us.