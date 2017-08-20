Historical group finishes with a bang

Members of the Gympie Historical Re-Enactment Group perform for the final time at the Gympie Mining Museum Markets on Sunday August 20, 2017. (Back from left:) Egon Gfrerer, Brad Ensor and Allan Blackman. (Front from left:) Anne-Marie Walsh, Del Reid, Christine Beckmann, Nereda Gfrerer, Barbara Moore, Paul Knox, John Beckmann, Norm Pratt and Paul Marsh.

Gympie re-enactment groups final show: Members of the Gympie Historical Re-Enactment Group performed their final show at the Gympie Mining Museum Markets this morning.

IT WAS the end of an era for the Gympie Historical Re-Enactment group today, when the popular amateur dramatists performed their final Gold Robbery show at the Gympie Museum Markets.

The group, made up entirely of volunteers, have done regular re-enactments on every third Sunday since the Rattler stopped running.

"We used to do the Bushranger Show for the Rattler once a month and once that stopped running, the Museum took us under their wing," said spokeswoman for the group, Nereda Gfrerer

Mrs Gfrerer said it's sad to shut the door on a group that has been running for 16 years, but the number of volunteers have steadily been dwindling and a number of the group are retiring from public performing.

"Today was Paul Knox's last day and a couple of our performers are almost 80. We no longer have the numbers, and if someone is away, we can't cover their spot," she said.

While she hasn't ruled out all public performances in the future, she has said the group won't be running the popular re-enactment regularly at this stage.

"Some of us might still do the odd skits for the museum from time to time," she said.

Regarding possibly starting up the Bushranger Show for the Rattler once it gets off the ground, Mrs Gfrerer said there were no definite plans.

"I guess we have to wait and see what happens with that," she said.

If you'd like to inject some new blood into the Gympie Historical Re-Enactment group and give back and perform for the community, contact Nereda on 5483 5326.