Kin Kin resident Red Kensey enjoys a beer at Country Life Hotel.
Property

Historical Coast pub hits the market

Matt Collins
15th Dec 2020 3:00 PM
It might be 106 years old, but the Kin Kin Pub still has a lot of life left in her – and for a seven-figure cheque, it could be yours.

Part pub, part museum, the Country Life Hotel showcases the region’s history with photos of yesteryear proudly adorned on the pub walls.

How hinterland is bouncing back after pandemic hit

Pub serves last drinks in coronavirus crackdown

Hinterland pub gets surprise visit

A pub where even horses have been known to wet their whistle, business broker Ron Currey said the new owner would be buying a pub with plenty of personality.

“If these walls could talk, they could tell some stories that’s for sure,” he said.

Kin Kin’s Country Life Hotel was built in 1914.
Built in 1914, the pub has a large bistro, six charming bed and breakfast rooms and a restored barn function area for up to 200 people to complement the historic front bar.

Ideally the recently renovated country pub would suit an owner-operator or a chef keen to attract tourists and locals alike.

“It could be one of those places that gets people out of Noosa,” Mr Currey said.

“It could be a foodies paradise.”

The Kin Kin Country Life Hotel is on the market for $1,1 million

