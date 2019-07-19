Menu
Queensland's oldest school in flames
Historic Warwick school engulfed in flames

Bianca Hrovat
19th Jul 2019 1:43 PM

WARWICK'S historic East State School has been partially gutted by fire and firefighters are working to get the blaze under control.

Emergency crews were called to the scene just after lunch as fire gutted parts of the building.

All staff and children are believed to be accounted for.

The school is Queensland's oldest, established in 1850, and has 214 students from Prep to Year 6.

A spokesperson from the Queensland Fire and Emergency Services said one fire crew arrived at the scene at 1.35pm, with three more on the way as back up.

The western block is gutted and crews are working to prevent the fire spreading to other areas. 

East School fire, July 19.
East School fire, July 19. Contributed
Warwick Daily News

