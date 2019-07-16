Menu
USC campus at last to be able to expand.
USC campus at last to be able to expand.
Historic lease allows for university expansion in Gympie

Shelley Strachan
by
16th Jul 2019 12:01 AM
USC and Tafe sign a Gympie lease

THE University of the Sunshine Coast confirmed yesterday it had signed a lease with the State Government for the empty building at the Gympie campus.

The university and the Government agreed in principle to the key terms of the lease in March and have spent the past few months negotiating final conditions of the contract.

A USC statement said the Government had been working to ensure the building was safe and compliant, and university officials will inspect the site in coming weeks to determine when occupancy can begin.

"That is expected to occur during second semester, but it won't be from the start of semester,” the statement said.

"This building will be fitted out by USC in stages over coming years. Stage 1 in 2019 will be a quiet study space for students, and Stage 2 in future years will include formal teaching spaces.”

