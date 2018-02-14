Historic Gympie Times to be printed as broadsheet tomorrow

BACK IN TIME: Gympie Times Editor Shelley Strachan and General Manager Tracey McKean look over a 50-year-old edition of The Gympie Times, back when it was a broadsheet. Tomorrow, for the first time in 50 years, The Gympie Times will once again be printed as a broadsheet.

AS PART of The Gympie Times 150th birthday celebrations, we would love to acknowledge and celebrate our most loyal readers.

If you are, or you know somebody who is, a long-time subscriber to The GT we would love to hear about them.

Please email editor@gympietimes.com, call 5480 4200 or come in to our offices at 44 Nash St with the details. We will take it from there.

The very first edition of The Gympie Times was a broadsheet printed 150 years ago tomorrow - on February 15, 1868, under the title of the Nashville Times and Mary River Gazette.

Image of the first tabloid copy of The Gympie Times. Shelley Strachan

The muddy flood waters of the Mary River had risen into the printery in Mary St that day, and swirled around the little Albion press as it churned out that very first edition.

Countless floods and 150 years later, The Gympie Times officially turns 150 tomorrow, and will kick off a year of celebrations with a one-off, black and white broadsheet edition, complete with the original look and masthead, and packed with the history of The Gympie Times plus the usual Thursday news and content.

It will be something special. A journey to the past. A keepsake.

This Saturday, we launch our GT150 bronze coin give-away.

Last year's G150 bronze coin promotion (celebrating Gympie's 150th birthday) was incredibly successful, with the commemorative coins running out the door so fast some people sadly missed out.

Don't let that happen this time, with the GT 150 coins marking The Gympie Times' 150th birthday and adding to this very special collection.

Then starting next Thursday, February 22, we will run a weekly double-page spread, celebrating the big news from each of the 15 decades of stories recorded in The Gympie Times.

What were the big events, disasters and celebrations of those decades? What were Gympie people talking about, debating, worrying about and doing? what else was going on in the world?

We will reproduce those stories and photos, and so much more as we work our way through each decade using the archives of The Gympie Times, and starting with the 1860s next Thursday.