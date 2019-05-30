Historic game looms for Mary Valley Stags

RUGBY LEAGUE: Despite going through a rough patch with player injuries, there will be plenty for the Mary Valley Stags to celebrate this Saturday.

The Stags will be celebrating their 10th year in the Sunshine Coast Rugby League Competition.

"It will be a big game for us and a lot of history with the club and we are just going to be celebrating it with some footy,” Stags captain Ryan Osborn said.

Mary Valley Stags first home game for 2019 - Stags president and forward Tom Curran and players player for the second week in a row hooker Aaron Ditton. Bec Singh

"Hopefully we will get a big crowd out there. We will be getting a lot of the original boys that were playing for the Stags.

"It will be good to see some of them and meet some of them.

"I have been playing for a few years and a few of the originals I still haven't met, so hopefully get a big crowd out there.”

The jerseys at the end of the game will be auctioned off.

"The originals will get the chance to get their hands on their jersey and that should be pretty competitive as the football game,” Osborn said.

Osborn is hoping to find out how the club got started.

Mary Valley Stags first home game for 2019 - Tom Wheeler and Chris Ash assisting. Bec Singh

"Just finding out how it came apart. It is a local community so they are pretty tight knit and it is good to hear what they have to say,” he said.

"How they played football and how it started and just listening to the stories.”

Stags forward James Hogan has played for the club for about seven years and said he was excited to be playing in such a milestone game.

Rugby League - Mary Valley Stags vs Maroochydore - James Hogan Stags LEEROY TODD

"I have really enjoyed my time at the Stags and 10 years is really something to celebrate, that's for sure,” he said.

"The football spoke for itself and we have had some pretty successful years but the friendships that have been made is the biggest thing for me over those years.

"We have some close family bonds out there. We are a big family community sort of team.”

Hogan has seen plenty of changes during his career.

Mary Valley Stags first home game for 2019 - Brent Dickfos. Bec Singh

"I finished up playing at the Devils in 2012 playing A-grade and I was turning 30 and I thought I might go and play C-grade,” he said.

"I played there for a couple years and then everything changed with the C-grade turning into reserve grade and it chopped and changed but we are now C-grade again.

"Those sort of things have been the biggest challenges.”

There will be three games at Jack Spicer Oval on Saturday, with the first game kicking off at noon.