Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Gympie Regional Cricket Association president Rod Venn excited for the biggest event in Gympie cricket since 2010. Photo: Bec Singh
Gympie Regional Cricket Association president Rod Venn excited for the biggest event in Gympie cricket since 2010. Photo: Bec Singh
News

Historic day to official open Gympie’s new cricket hub

Rebecca Singh
, rebecca.singh@gympietimes.com
12th Dec 2019 7:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

CRICKET: This Saturday will be an historic day for Gympie cricket, with the official opening of new infrastructure at the One Mile Ovals cricket hub.

Local Government, Racing and Multicultural Affairs Minister Stirling Hinchliffe and Mayor Mick Curran will offically open the new turf wicket, lights, amenities block and new-look clubhouse about 9am on Saturday.

Gympie Regional Cricket Association president Rod Venn excited for the biggest event in Gympie cricket since 2010. Photo: Bec Singh
Gympie Regional Cricket Association president Rod Venn excited for the biggest event in Gympie cricket since 2010. Photo: Bec Singh

“This is the biggest we have had since 2010 when the Australian Cricket Association Masters games was held at Albert Park,” Gympie Regional Cricket Association president Rod Venn said.

“It is definitely a cricket hub here at One Mile. Four turf wickets still in play, the upgrade and new facilities. It is the greatest leap forward for Gympie cricket that I know of.

MORE SPORT:

- VOTE NOW: Top 19 sports men and women of 2019

“This infrastructure will allow us to hold carnivals, both junior and senior. On our game days we can have five games played at the same time.

“We are having a southeast Queensland under-21 regional carnival here in January next year.

“We would not have been able to hold that in the past.”

Gympie Regional Cricket Association president Rod Venn excited for the biggest event in Gympie cricket since 2010. Photo: Bec Singh
Gympie Regional Cricket Association president Rod Venn excited for the biggest event in Gympie cricket since 2010. Photo: Bec Singh

Junior cricket will start at 7.30am and there will be a variety of games for spectators.

The T20 match is at 6.30pm with Gold Invitational XII and Presidents XII.

gympie cricket gympie regional cricket association gympie sport one mile cricket ovals
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Beenham Valley Rd: Latest update on Kirra’s inquest

        premium_icon Beenham Valley Rd: Latest update on Kirra’s inquest

        News ‘As far as I see it, solving this case is definitely in the public interest.’

        Turtles brave ‘serious challenges’ to lay eggs at Rainbow

        premium_icon Turtles brave ‘serious challenges’ to lay eggs at Rainbow

        News "Every single one of those nests is in danger of being destroyed.”

        Mary Valley’s quirky Christmas tree made of old tyres

        premium_icon Mary Valley’s quirky Christmas tree made of old tyres

        News With Christmas less than two weeks away, Gympie region residents are decking out...

        Crims target Gympie CBD business and 3 parked cars

        premium_icon Crims target Gympie CBD business and 3 parked cars

        News Brazen thieves have struck in different parts of the Gympie region, targetting a...