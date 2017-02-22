His preference? Perrett to wait on One Nation

Gympie MP Tony Perrett wants to wait before making a decision on One Nation preferences.

GYMPIE MP Tony Perrett has refused to be drawn on whether he supports calls for regional LNP MPs and candidates to preference One Nation on their how-to-vote cards ahead of the next state election.

While Callide MP and former Newman government deputy premier Jeff Seeney said he expected his regional colleagues to approach the LNP state executive over his preferences flowing to One Nation, Mr Perrett said it was too early for him to make such a decision at this time.

"We don't even know who all the candidates are at this point in time,” he said.

"I will sit with the local SEC and discuss their preference and my views in and around that, but until we know the full range of candidates it's a little too early to make a determination on that.”

Despite being non- committal on where his preferences will go, Mr Perrett said he was in agreement with Mr Seeney's claim Labor and the Greens' policies were out of touch with regional voters.

Mr Perrett said he was "on the record regularly” about the policy disconnect, and pointed towards deputy premier Jackie Trad's vegetation proposal and its "potential for debacle” in the region as one prime example.

Deputy Premier Jackie Trad. Patrick Woods

"Labor and Greens are no friends of this region, there's no doubt about that.

"That's just a matter of record.”

He added the growing support for One Nation in the region was not a surprise.

A look back at recent state elections, he said, was all that was needed to see support for alternative conservative parties was consistently present.

"While it may not have been One Nation, there's always been a Katter candidate, a Palmer candidate and they've always polled very well in regional areas.

"That may vary from election to election depending on who seems to be the most prominent,” he said.

He said it was "something that I'm aware of and will address once we know who the candidates are at the next state election.