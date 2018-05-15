HIRING NOW: The freakiest job at the Gympie Show wants you

THRILLING: Do you have the stomach for this job?

THEY walk among us, and you could too at the Gympie Show this year.

That's right - Australia's biggest ghost train The Spook is hiring a 'scarer' who, channelling the Grim Reaper will prowl the ghost train, haunting and terrifying victims who dare to ride.

Geelong owner Trent Goodall, who first introduced the million-dollar ride to Gympie last year in its regional Australia debut, said it's the perfect job for anyone who loves a touch of the gruesome and fun.

"If you're good at scaring your brother or sister - that's the kind of enthusiasm we're after,” he said.

He said the job is a ball of fun, with the simple premise of jumping out at people and watching them scream or swear, in between skulking the top of the three-storey amusement "dressed as death”.

It's a gig Mr Goodall loves being part of, especially returning to Gympie where he feels an affinity for the place after growing up working the Queensland regional show circuit with his parents.

Gympie is the smallest show The Spook has been unleashed on after Mr Goodall brought the ride that was designed and built in Germany and Italy to Australian shores last year.

Last year was a great success, he said, despite Gympie's size.

"The Gympie Show is the smallest, but it packs a good punch,” he said.

To apply email hello@theeventscompany.com.au. You must be over 15 and have a valid Blue Card.