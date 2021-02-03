Hinterland most welcoming destination in Australia

Jane Kennedy is the owner of the accommodation, Lyola Pavilions in the Forest - it has been recognised as one of the most welcoming place to stay in Queensland from booking.com. Picture: Patrick Woods.

With breathtaking views, gourmet foods and unique attractions it's easy to see why the Sunshine Coast hinterland is a tourism hot spot.

That allure has translated into online accolades with Maleny taking out the title of the most welcoming destination in Australia.

Travel website Booking.com has revealed its top 10 most welcoming destinations in Australia list with the Sunshine Coast nabbing two spots.

Maleny, QLD Denmark, WA Hervey Bay, QLD Margaret River Town, WA Montville, QLD Rockhampton, QLD Mildura, VIC Bendigo, VIC Tanunda, SA Mount Tamborine, QLD

Among the highest rating properties in the hinterland is Jane Kennedy's Lyola Pavilions in the Forest.

The villas on the outskirts of Maleny are nestled amid rainforest with spectacular views.

The retreat has a 9.7 rating out of 10 on Booking.com thanks to guest reviews.

"It's lovely to know that," Ms Kennedy said.

"It makes the effort worthwhile.

"I just get a buzz that people can appreciate what's here really, because when you're permanently surrounded by it you tend to forget sometimes how lucky we are to live in such an environment."

Booking.com Australia area manager Luke Wilson said the country's award achievements highlighted the excellent hospitality Aussies were known for.

"As travel restrictions continue into 2021, continuing to support the Australian tourism industry outside of peak demand periods is critical to keeping local businesses alive," he said

"These destinations offer great options ready to welcome travellers wanting to make the most of new year deals as borders open.

Ms Kennedy encouraged Queenslanders to get out and about after what had been a tough time for a lot of local businesses.

"Lyola Pavilions is actually on site of a nature refuge so it's lovely for city people to get the opportunity to just appreciate some wilderness area," she said.

"See some wildlife, this is a koala nature refuge so you'll see goannas, koalas, echidnas and snakes."

Lyola Pavilions in the Forest has been recognised as one of the most welcoming place to stay in Queensland from booking.com. Picture: Patrick Woods.