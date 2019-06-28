Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

What are the highest grossing films of all time?
Entertainment

Hilarious reactions to viral Leo pic

28th Jun 2019 2:20 PM

Sometimes life hits you hard - just ask Leonardo DiCaprio, who was recently smacked in the face with a volleyball.

The Once Upon a Time In Hollywood star played a round of beach volleyball in Malibu over the weekend, Page Six reports. In one viral photo of the event, DiCaprio attempts - but fails - to complete a bump pass. As a result, he was whacked in the face by the ball.

Luckily, The Revenant actor escaped the moment sans injury.

It’s usually a young model sharing a photo frame with DiCaprio.
It’s usually a young model sharing a photo frame with DiCaprio.

However, the moment has been immortalised on Twitter, with plenty of people inspired to share it with some truly hilarious reactions.

Here are some of the best:

This article originally appeared on Fox News and was reproduced with permission

But he’s been one-upped by a sports ball. Picture: Backgrid
But he’s been one-upped by a sports ball. Picture: Backgrid

More Stories

editors picks entertainment leonardo dicaprio social media viral vollyball

Top Stories

    Gympie's worst kept secret out: Hartwig to challenge Curran

    premium_icon Gympie's worst kept secret out: Hartwig to challenge Curran

    Council News Outspoken councillor Glen Hartwig will take his sparring with Mayor Mick Curran to the next level come March, 2020, when he attempts to win the mayorship

    Wide Bay MP Llew O'Brien walks away from serious crash

    premium_icon Wide Bay MP Llew O'Brien walks away from serious crash

    News Mr O'Brien's vehicle had just come to a stop when it was hit

    MAP: Where you can view Gympie's open homes this weekend

    MAP: Where you can view Gympie's open homes this weekend

    News Looking at buying in the Gympie? Here's where and when you can

    The Gympie mum exposing thousands of sex offenders

    premium_icon The Gympie mum exposing thousands of sex offenders

    News Gympie woman to publish online national sex predator registry