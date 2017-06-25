25°
Hiker's paradise in our backyard

ROWAN SCHINDLER | 25th Jun 2017 9:00 AM
The Conondale Range Great Walk provided Rowan Schindler and his companion, Karina Drager with a rewarding challenge.
The Conondale Range Great Walk provided Rowan Schindler and his companion, Karina Drager with a rewarding challenge.

MY HEAD was down and I was in a mindlessness which only comes from long distance walking.

A thousand steps had been taken that day and as my foot lifted for another, I was suddenly frightened backwards.

The red-belly black snake turned and flung itself around, startled as much as I was.

I froze as it took off down the hill beside the path. My heart thumped but I was impressed with my instinct to evade an unfortunate situation.

It was early afternoon in mid-November and we were two days into the 56km Conondale Range Great Walk.

The walk itself begins from Booloumba Creek day-use area and is a circuit through the Conondale ranges.

Conondale National Park is located an hour's drive west of the Sunshine Coast, or two-and-a-half hours north-west of Brisbane. It's a half hour drive to both Maleny to the east, and Kenilworth to the north.

The area has long been the focus for conservation due to the enormous biodiversity and there has rightly been a strong focus since the 1960s.

The Conondale Range Great Walk provided Rowan Schindler with a rewarding challenge.
The Conondale Range Great Walk provided Rowan Schindler with a rewarding challenge.

Today, the Conondale Range Great Walk celebrates the beauty and diversity of this national park.

It rewards hikers with crystal clear streams, cascading waterfalls, native animals, superb views and a range of forest.

The walk features three overnight camping areas, allowing walkers a challenging four-day walk.

We chose to walk the circuit in a clockwise direction, departing the Booloumba Creek day-use area and walking towards Wongai walker's camp.

Our first day of our walk we spied eels, longer than a metre each, lazily patrolling the clear pool at the base of a waterfall.

After a few steep climbs introduced us to the walk, something which would be repeated in the following days, we were glad to make it to our first camp after a calf-muscle cramping five hours of walking for barely 11km.

Day two, we snaked our way into rainforest and into the most remote section of the walk.

This section we dubbed the "snake zone”, as the sly reptiles surprised us on almost every turn.

This is where I had my run-in with the sleepy creature, with both of us narrowly escaping an encounter I would certainly regret.

After spending the night at Tallowood walkers' camp, surveying our wounds and counting the number of leech bites, we set out for day three, a walk towards our final camp.

The trail in this section follows a spur and shows evidence of the logging past of the area.

Old tractors, sawn trees and metal are strewn throughout the forest at various points.

The trail is also wider, a hangover of the logging days when the workers and their equipment plied the road.

Summer Falls walker's camp is a place of dreams.

Tucked in a small valley on the edge of a gorge looking down on the waterfall itself, you feel like you are in true wilderness.

The rocky edges of the creek are a delight for a cool swim to wash away the day's sweat.

The final day encompasses the walk to the Mount Allen Fire Tower, with the views well worth the side trip.

The undulating walk to the end of the circuit features a dip down into the valley, with cool rainforest replacing the drier hilly country.

Our stock of food just as exhausted as we were, we headed to the nearest cafe and delighted in the biggest cup of coffee and burger we could get our dirty hands on.

The days spent in the wild always make you appreciate the little things.

Gympie Times

Topics:  adventure conondale gympie hiking trail style magazine

