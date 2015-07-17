FRESH DETAILS: Hiker freed after trapped on Bunya Mountains

UPDATE, 5.20pm: QUEENSLAND Ambulance Service paramedics have transported a female hiker in her 30's to Kingaroy Hospital, after she fell down the steps leading to Festoon Falls at the Bunya Mountains this afternoon.

The QAS spokesman said she was in a stable condition.

"She has non-life-threatening injuries," he said.

"Possibly an ankle injury."

QAS have confirmed it was a female hiker, despite earlier reports.

