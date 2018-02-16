Highway to the danger zone: GT launches new high-tech gadget

THE Gympie Times is about to launch its latest high-tech gadget into the skies of the Gympie region to provide readers an even more comprehensive picture of what's happening.

We've added a drone to our arsenal of news delivery equipment.

This means we'll now be able to bring even more amazing vision of the Gympie region terrain, the big community events and news stories that break The Gympie Times reporter Tom Daunt has been down to Brisbane and has returned with all the skills needed to consistently deliver top-class drone footage to our coverage.

You'll likely see Tom, armed with a drone, out and about in the region in the near future.

For more than 150 years The Gympie Times has brought readers the news of the day and this latest addition once again shows our commitment to enhancing what we offer, both in print and online.