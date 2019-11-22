Highway madness: Serial offenders putting us at risk

Police arrest a seriously injured man on the Bruce Highway at Parklands earlier this year after he allegedly led them on a high speed pursuit.

BAD drivers willing to engage in high-speed chases are plaguing the Bruce Highway, putting the community and police in danger.

Hundreds of drivers were caught in traffic on Wednesday after a dramatic take-down at Sippy Downs when an alleged offender crashed into a truck and was arrested at gunpoint after he fled from police at Gympie.

It was the second arrest on the Bruce Highway in less than a week, and the third since July.

A Gympie man appeared in court on Thursday charged with a string of offences after the dramatic arrest.

It came after a Mackay man and woman were taken into custody on Friday after they allegedly led police on a 250km chase from Hervey Bay before crashing and rolling the stolen Toyota Corolla at Beerwah.

Acting Inspector and would-be Sunshine Coast councillor, Daren Edwards, said repeat offenders fleeing on the Bruce Highway put police in a difficult situation.

"Police have to comply with a pursuit policy, however during those pursuits … the community are our priority," Inspector Edwards said.

He said many of the alleged offenders were fleeing from police due to other matters, which created an "extremely dangerous" combination.

"More often than not they're driving under the influence of drugs or other things," Inspector Edwards said.

"They're tearing down the highway at excessive speeds, which is creating a dangerous situation and the police need to act as soon as possible to prevent any possible ongoing threat to the community.

"Police can be in very difficult situations about the actions they take, but ultimately it's about stopping those offenders and getting them into custody before anyone's injured, or worst case anyone's killed, as a result of their behaviour."

In July, Dylan Matthew Hammond was shot by specialist police and consequently run over by a passing caravan after allegedly stealing a car at knifepoint at Tinana and fleeing to the Coast.

Inspector Edwards said while penalties for evading police were severe, they were nothing compared to the charges many of the alleged repeat offenders faced.

He said the public should be vigilant with home and car security to deter thieves.

"The offenders are just finding it all too easy to take a vehicle," he said.

"And they don't go and steal an old car … they'll often steal high-powered or high-end type vehicles.

"Let's not make it easy."